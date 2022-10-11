Running across an old flame is one thing, but sharing a roof with your former lover and his or her new beau is quite another. Jamie Adams' romantic drama takes the term "awkward" to another level in his new film, She Is Love. Signature Entertainment has released the trailer for the upcoming film, starring Haley Bennett and Sam Riley as two ex-sweethearts who bump into each other's lives again, decades after their breakup. But, to rub salt into the wound, she booked a country hotel her ex manages with his current girlfriend.

In the trailer, Patricia (Bennett) did not expect the hotel she booked in Cornwall to be owned by her ex-lover Idris (Riley), which he manages with his girlfriend Louise (Marisa Abela). Things quickly get awkward now that Idris' "past and future are all under one roof." After being estranged for nearly a decade, the two soon catch up and relieve their past together. But will his current parnter be okay with the current situation? In a film that showcases love as "funny, tender, beautiful, unfair, painful, and wreckless" all at the same time, the trailer for She Is Love already exudes a nostalgic vibe coming from a past relationship, suggesting that memories never truly go away; rather, you just learn to grow and heal from them.

The BIFA-nominated director has the romantic drama genre firmly in his wheelhouse, having directed Black Mountain Poets and produced Pink Wall. Bennett, on the other hand, has appeared in critically acclaimed films, including Swallow, The Girl on the Train, The Devil All the Time, and Cyrano, while Riley is a BAFTA-nominated actor, who has starred in Control, Maleficent, and Pride and Prejudice and Zombies. Furthermore, Abela has been building her creative portfolio, with Industry, Rogue Agent, Five Dates, and the upcoming fantasy-comedy film Barbie under her belt. With a well-rounded cast and director, She Is Love is shaping up to be a delight when it hits theaters next year.

Related: Haley Bennett on ‘Cyrano,’ Filming the Balcony Scene, and Why She’s Grateful to Peter Dinklage and Erica Schmidt

After making its international premiere on Friday at the BFI London Film Festival, the film will be released in cinemas and on digital platforms on February 3, 2023. But while it's still months away, you can watch the trailer and read the official synopsis below.