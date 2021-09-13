Amazon is bringing the power of Greyskull into the real world — or at least, the live-action one. Variety reports that a live-action She-Ra series is in early development at the studio, with DreamWorks Animation attached to executive produce the show. The animation studio achieved major success with their series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, though this live-action project will serve as a standalone and have no connection to the Netflix series.

No writer is currently attached to the project, as it is in the earliest stages of development, but if it is officially picked up at Amazon, it would be the first live-action adaptation of the She-Ra character since her animated debut in 1985. Her fictional brother, He-Man, was brought to life by Dolph Lundgren in 1987 in Masters of the Universe, but so far, the most success She-Ra has seen has been with Noelle Stevenson’s animated reboot.

She-Ra, otherwise known as Princess Adora, was originally introduced in 1985’s He-Man and She-Ra: The Secret of the Sword, where she was revealed to be the long-lost twin sister of the much-memed Prince Adam, a.k.a. He-Man. Kidnapped and taken to the planet Etheria to be put under mind control in order to serve the Evil Horde, Adora was freed as an adult by her brother and given the Sword of Protection, allowing her to transform into She-Ra and spin off into her own two-season television show, She-Ra: Princess of Power, which ran for nearly 100 episodes between 1985 and 1986.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power serves as a reboot for that series, retconning Adora’s backstory and making her an orphan who broke free from the Horde of her own volition. While the series has no connection to the live-action adaptation, it was nominated for two Daytime Emmy Awards, winning one, and ran for five seasons on Netflix.

