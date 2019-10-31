Exclusive Clip from Season 4 of ‘She-Ra’ Teases Glimmer’s Rise to the Throne

0

It’s our pleasure to bring you this early look at Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power. DreamWorks Animation’s fantastic Netflix series returns for more adventures in 13 action-packed episodes this November 5th, but we’ve got a clip to share with you today. It features just one of the many perils and pitfalls facing the Best Friend Squad–Adora, Bow, and Glimmer–as they deal with the fallout from Season 3. This teaser is a great example of what makes the show so powerful, because the story is all about the characters and their relationships, even when a big, bad problem demands their attention. Check out the clip below and be sure to keep an eye out for my Season 4 interview with creator Noelle Stevenson!

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power stars Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (Schooled) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Bow, and Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia, with newcomer Jacob Tobia (Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story) joining as Double Trouble. Additional voice talent includes Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella. Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise) returns as Huntara.

Check out our exclusive clip from Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power below:

When the Best Friend Squad embarks on a quest to the Chamber of Queens, they must face some painful realities and a giant angry monster worm thing. These three face many more angry monsters in the all new season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, coming to Netflix November 5!

And here’s the official synopsis: