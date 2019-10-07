‘She-Ra and the Princesses of Power’ to Return in Season 4 This November on Netflix

0

During this weekend’s panel at New York Comic Con, DreamWorks Animation announced that the highly anticipated fourth season of the Netflix original series She–Ra and the Princesses of Power will debut 13 new episodes on November 5th. Fans were treated to the world premiere of the first episode of Season 4, followed by an in-depth conversation with executive producer Noelle Stevenson, Aimee Carrero (Adora/She–Ra), A.J. Michalka (Catra), Karen Fukuhara (Glimmer), and Lauren Ash (Scorpia). Spoilers ahead if you aren’t caught up on the fantastic series.

Season 4 begins with the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde. As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.

In a season where relationships and power dynamics are in constant flux, the cast gave a sneak peek inside other pieces of the season including new character designs for Glimmer and Catra, Lauren Ash shared a clip from an episode focused on Scorpia, and Stevenson teased that there’s a special episode called “Boys Night Out” that includes a couple musical numbers, confirming what she and Marcus Scribner teased in my chat with them earlier this year.

DreamWorks She–Ra and the Princesses of Power also features the voice talents of Scribner (black-ish) as Bow, Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, and returning for Season 4 is Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise) as Huntara.

Watch the new Season 4 teaser trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The stakes are higher than ever before in the all new season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power! Coming to Netflix November 5th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Season 4 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power: