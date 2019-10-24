First Trailer for Season 4 of ‘She-Ra’ Crowns a Queen and Prepares for Battle

0

Executive produced by Noelle Stevenson, the fourth season of DreamWorks Animation’s She-Ra and the Princesses of Power begins with the respective rises of Queen Glimmer as leader of the Rebellion and Catra as co-leader of the Horde. As the Horde makes advances on the Rebellion under the looming threat of Horde Prime’s arrival, the Princess Alliance makes heroic strides but begins to disagree on the best way to defend Etheria. Ultimately, a shocking discovery about Etheria itself causes Adora to reconsider everything she thought she knew.

DreamWorks Animation recently announced that Jacob Tobia (Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story) has joined the cast of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power for the new season of the Emmy and GLAAD Media Award nominated series. Tobia voices Double Trouble, a non-binary shape-shifting mercenary from the Crimson Waste, who joins forces with Catra and the Horde. Tobia is a gender nonconforming writer, producer, and performer, most recently publishing their bestselling debut memoir Sissy: A Coming-of-Gender Story.

Tobia joins the talents of Aimee Carrero (Young and Hungry) as Adora/She-Ra, Karen Fukuhara (The Boys) as Glimmer, AJ Michalka (Schooled) as Catra, Marcus Scribner (Black-ish) as Bow, and Lauren Ash (Superstore) as Scorpia. Additional voice talent includes Reshma Shetty (Royal Pains) as Angella, Lorraine Toussaint (Orange is the New Black) as Shadow Weaver, Keston John (The Good Place) as Hordak, Christine Woods (Hello Ladies) as Entrapta, Genesis Rodriguez (Time After Time) as Perfuma, Jordan Fisher (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before 2) as Seahawk, Vella Lovell (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Mermista, Merit Leighton (Alexa and Katie) as Frosta, Krystal Joy Brown (Motown: The Musical) as Netossa, and Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) as Castaspella. Geena Davis (Thelma and Louise) returns as Huntara.

Watch the new trailer for She-Ra and the Princesses of Power Season 4 below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>