Exclusive: ‘She-Ra’ Heads into the Final Frontier in This Early Look at Season 5

We are both more-than-ready for Season 5 of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power to arrive this Friday, and super-not-ready for the final season of the hit show to end. But right here and right now, we can be excited for the adventures that are to come. And we wanted to share one of those adventures with you ahead of time in our exclusive look, seen in this new clip! If you’re a fan of Adora, Bow, and/or the endlessly clever Entrapta, you’re going to want to check this out.

In Season 5 of Netflix’s DreamWorks Animation series, the ruthless Horde Prime has arrived at last. Without the Sword of Protection and She-Ra herself, Adora and the Rebellion are facing their toughest challenge yet. In this epic conclusion to the hit series, unexpected adversaries will be confronted as relationships are tested, broken, and changed forever. Will Adora and the Princesses of Power be able to save their planet? Or will the universe succumb to the evil might of Horde Prime before love can conquer hate?

While we won’t be able to answer that question until the series returns this Friday, we can offer you a tease with this new clip from Season 5. It’s a delightful departure from the land-based operations that the Rebellion has been battling til now. And it’s just one of the many big changes coming to the action-packed final season! Be sure to keep an eye out for our review on Season 5 when it debuts this Friday, May 15th, along with our interviews with showrunner Noelle Stevenson.

Check out this early look at the final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power below: