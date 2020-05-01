Grab Your Hankies: The ‘She-Ra’ Final Season Trailer Is Here

For four seasons, She-Ra and the Princesses of Power has been an uncommon treat in the world of family animation. The Netflix He-Man spin-off has marveled with its mature storylines, focus on inclusion, and delightful sense of humor. But all good things must come to an end — and it’s on a bittersweet note we present the trailer to She-Ra‘s fifth and final season.

In the final season, the Rebellion is up against the ropes. No She-Ra, no Sword of Protection, and the horrible Horde Prime on their way. What will they do? Band together and fight back using the power of love and friendship, of course! The show stars Aimee Carrero in the title role, alongside Karen Fukuhara, AJ Michalka, Marcus Scribner, Lauren Ash, Reshma Shetty, Lorraine Toussaint, Keston John, Christine Woods, Genesis Rodriguez, Jordan Fisher, Vella Lovell, Merit Leighton, Sandra Oh, Krystal Joy Brown, Jacob Tobia, and the unimpeachable Geena Davis. Noelle Stevenson leads as executive producer.

This particular trailer promises a rich crisis of confidence, an open wonder of confidence, and the assurance that heroes are never alone. It’s also scored by an emotional cover from co-star AJ Michalka, also known as half of the dope pop duo Aly & AJ. If you’ve been digging the series’ music, and want a keepsake now that it’s coming to an end, you can grab yourself an official soundtrack. For the power of Greyskull!

Check out the trailer and synopsis for the fifth and final season of She-Ra and the Princesses of Power below. It comes to Netflix May 15 — and you can pre-order the soundtrack here.