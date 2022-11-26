She Said stars Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, the New York Times reporters responsible for “Harvey Weinstein Paid Off Sexual Harassment Accusers for Decades,” the page-one story that finally took down the Hollywood mogul who grossly abused his position of power. Recounting the tireless work that went into the investigation, She Said puts the spotlight on Twohey and Kantor’s determination, and also the bravery of the women who came forward to help put a stop to Weinstein and, ultimately, change the industry for the better.

With She Said now playing in theaters nationwide, I got the opportunity to chat with Mulligan and Kazan about their experience making the film, including their collaboration with the real Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, and also about their own personal experiences navigating Hollywood.

Image via Universal Pictures

There's a number of devastating situations featured in She Said, but there’s one particular line of dialogue that shatters my heart every single time I watch the film. Jennifer Ehle’s Lauren Madden tells Kazan’s Kantor, “It was like he took my voice that day, just when I was about to start to find it.” The thought of someone being stripped of their dream just as they start pursuing it is absolutely crushing, so in an effort to highlight some of the good sources of inspiration out there, I asked Kazan and Mulligan to name someone they encountered at the start of their careers who made them feel seen, respected, and supported. Here’s who Kazan chose:

“I want to throw a big shout-out to Ethan Hawke who cast me in a play when I was 23 years old. He has been one of the biggest champions, not just of my acting, but of my writing, encouraging me to write in all different kinds of ways. He's a person who really took me seriously before I really even took myself seriously in some ways. I've had so many female mentors, but I never expected to have this Gen X dude become an incredibly important mentor for me. I just have so much love for him.”

Mulligan jumped in next to highlight a co-star from Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice, the first film she ever made at just 18 years old.

“It was my first ever job. I walked into the first day of rehearsals and I was terrified, and I was sitting on my own, and Dame Judi Dench came over to me and stuck her hand out and said, ‘Hi, I'm Judi. Nice to meet you. I believe we have the same agent,’ which we do. And she sat down next to me and chatted to me until we started rehearsals. She is, was, will always be my idol, and just to have her on day one go up to the complete unknown random teenager in the corner was just amazing. She's always been very supportive and lovely.”

Image via Universal Pictures

Not only were Kazan and Mulligan fortunate to have positive influences in their lives at the very start of their careers, but they picked up even more along the way — including each other. They’re not just the co-leads of She Said. They’re close friends off-camera as well. Kazan emphasized the importance of having both a collaborator and a friend in Mulligan:

“I think one of the really beautiful things about getting to have a friendship that can also be a working partnership for so long is that you get to appreciate your friend in a whole new way. And the way that Carey conducts herself, the way that she goes into every scene, Carey’s instincts were so unerring on this from the start, and there were so many times when I felt like I have no idea how to approach the scene and talking it through with Carey helped open the door for me. I just felt so lucky every day to get to look into her eyes and have this truth barometer here.”

Even though Mulligan always knew Kazan was “that good,” she opted to pinpoint a specific performance beat of Kazan’s that she found especially wow-worthy. Mulligan explained:

“Zoe has a number of scenes where she gets a phone call as Jodi and the first one we shot was like four days into filming. It was in the New York Times building and it was the phone call where Ashley Judd calls. In those scenes, there's no one on the end of the phone. There's an AD reading the lines, and it's not easy to try and immerse yourself in those moments. [It's] so much easier when you've got an actor in front of you, when you’ve got an actor on the phone, but this was literally someone reading the script from behind a door around the corner. And we didn’t do it once. We did it seven or eight times, and every single time we did it, she was as incredible as she is in the film every time, always slightly different, always keeping it alive. And every time she did it, I just was like, ‘She's the most incredible actor. I just can't believe I get to work with her.’”

Looking for more from Mulligan and Kazan? You can find just that in our full conversation in the video at the top of this article!