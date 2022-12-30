Earlier this year, the powerful film She Said was released and it moved critics and audiences alike. Now the film, about the journalist who exposed the culture of sexual assault in Hollywood, is coming home with exclusive bonus features. She Said will be available to own on Digital on January 6, 2023, and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 10, 2023.

She Said is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times investigation by Jodi Kantor, Megan Twohey, and Rebecca Corbett as well as the book of the same name by Kantor and Twohey. The film follows the true story of the two underdog reporters as they underwent the investigation that would end up “shattering the silence surrounding sexual assault in Hollywood” and take down some of the most powerful and dangerous men in the industry. They exposed the truth by “empowering courageous women to retake their strength through stories of survival.”

An exclusive bonus feature that will be coming with this release is the “Breaking The Story” video. The featurette will see the real-life Kantor and Twohey recount what they went through to get their investigation published. The physical release will also feature the theatrical trailer for the film.

Image via Universal

RELATED: 'She Said' & 9 Other Movies About Fantastically Dedicated Journalists

She Said stars Zoe Kazan and Carey Mulligan as Kantor and Twohey respectively. Kazan is also known for films like The Big Sick and series like The Deuce. Mulligan was recently nominated for an Academy Award for Promising Young Woman. She was also recently nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in She Said. The film also stars Patricia Clarkson, Andre Braugher, Jennifer Ehle, Samantha Morton, and Ashley Judd.

She Said is directed by Emmy-winning director Maria Schrader from a script adapted by Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner produced the film. Executive producers include Brad Pitt, Lila Yacoub, Megan Ellison, and Sue Naegle.

She Said will be available to own on Digital on January 6, 2023, and on Blu-ray and DVD on January 10, 2023. It will also be available to stream on Peacock on January 6, 2023. Check out the film’s trailer and official lot synopsis below: