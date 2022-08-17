The numerous allegations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein and the subsequent investigation sparked the #MeToo movement in 2017 and forever changed the landscape of Hollywood. Now, a new film chronicling the journalists behind that investigation will soon be revealed to the world.

She Said, a drama film focusing on the behind-the-scenes reporters who worked to expose Weinstein's crimes, will have its world premiere at the upcoming New York Film Festival (NYFF) this fall, the festival announced. The film will star Carey Mulligan (Inside Llewyn Davis) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America) as Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, a pair of investigative journalists for The New York Times whose efforts helped to uncover Weinstein's long history of abuse against actresses and other young women reportedly going back at least 30 years. The film is based on the duo's 2019 book of the same name, which documented the case against Weinstein that was built over a number of years.

Twohey and Kantor's work helped prove the case against Weinstein, along with a number of his victims who spoke out about their experiences. Both women would receive Pulitzer Prizes for their work. The former Hollywood producer, meanwhile, was found guilty of multiple counts of third-degree rape and sexual assault. He is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence.

Image via Universal Pictures

RELATED:

'She Said' Trailer Shows Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan Taking Down Harvey Weinstein

The film was directed by Maria Schrader, a German screenwriter and director known for directing Netflix's critically acclaimed mini-series Unorthodox. While She Said will likely be her most prominent project to date, Schrader has been a mainstay in the German entertainment industry for a number of years. Also an actress, she herself starred in the series Deutschland 83, which became the first German-language program to air on a U.S. network when it was shown on SundanceTV in 2015.

Schrader's film will be one of the Spotlight selections at NYFF. These specially chosen films are "[a] curated mix of world premieres, films by acclaimed auteurs, a selection of must-see documentaries, as well as a one-of-a-kind evening of film and music," according to NYFF. Other films that can be seen during the festival's Spotlight portion include Bones and All, a drama film starring Taylor Russell and Timothée Chalamet as a pair of drifters on a cross-country trip, and Till, a biographical film about the life of lynching victim Emmett Till in Mississippi in 1955.

She Said will be released in theaters on November 18 following it's NYFF premiere in early October. Read the film's synopsis and watch the official trailer below: