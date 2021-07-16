Hear all about the heroic investigative efforts which took down one of Hollywood's most notorious sexual predators.

She Said, a big-screen adaptation of the New York Times investigation that exposed one of Hollywood's most notorious predators, has officially landed a release date next year. Universal Pictures is set to release the film, which will star Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as NYT reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, on November 18, 2022.

The film is being adapted from Twohey and Kantor's book, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, about their New York Times expose that broke the story around producer Harvey Weinstein's decades of misconduct. The screenplay will be written by Rebecca Lenkiewicz (Ida, Colette), with Maria Schrader (Netflix's Unorthodox) set to direct. Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle will serve as executive producers on the project.

Twohey and Kantor's investigative report on Weinstein broke in October 2017 and ultimately sparked the nationwide #MeToo movement. Women all over the world suddenly felt empowered enough to start having more open and honest conversations about sexual assault and misconduct, spreading some much-needed awareness about how prevalent the problem is and how society as a whole desperately needs to change the way these crimes are handled and prosecuted. Twohey and Kantor received Pulitzer Prizes for their story, and Weinstein was ultimately sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Other predators in the entertainment industry — including Matt Lauer, Brett Ratner, Les Moonves, and Kevin Spacey — came under scrutiny after survivors from their previous misdeeds came forward and implicated them in similar crimes. And it wasn't just Hollywood, either. The popular streaming website Twitch had its own #MeToo reckoning, resulting in several prominent figures in the industry losing their jobs, their Twitch channels, and suffering other dire consequences as a result of their unconscionable actions.

Production on She Says will start this summer, and the film is currently planned for a November 18, 2022 release.

