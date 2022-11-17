Before the #MeToo movement surged and led Harvey Weinstein behind bars, two New York Times investigative reporters decided to do the research, interview the victims, and make sure they had evidence to support their tell-all article that was published in 2017. After Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey shared the final product of their effort to bring sexual harassment claims in the Hollywood industry to light, they opened the doors for women and men to speak up as well. Now, actresses Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan are ready to embody the two journalists in the adaptation to the screen of their best-selling memoir She Said. The film directed by Maria Schrader (Love Life, Unorthodox) promises to dive deep into the investigation and trials that both women faced when uncovering the details about Weinstein's predator behavior throughout the years. As they sit down and listen to coworkers and people close to him about their experiences facing sexual harassment, they begin to piece out the article that ignited a movement. Since She Said is about to come out, here is a quick but purposeful guide to where and when you can watch it.

Image via Universal Pictures

Is She Said Streaming or in Theaters?

The Universal Pictures film will be released exclusively in theaters. Although there isn't a particular time frame for it to arrive on streaming, it is probable that it will be available for rent before it becomes part of any streaming catalog. Earlier this year, She Said had its world premiere on September 26 at the New York Film Festival. Following the screening, the ensemble went up on stage to answer questions about the film and what it took for them to bring this story to life. Actress Ashley Judd, who stars in the film as herself, joined the panel and spoke about her own experience working with Weinstein and her decision to come on the record about it on the Time magazine exposé.

“I just want to remember when I was speaking to my mother about all this, she said, ‘Oh, you go get ’em, honey,’ in her sweet way, in dulcet tones … not a punitive bone in her body, she was just enthralled by my audacity, as I later heard from friends.”

Image via Universal Pictures

As mentioned before, the film will come out very soon. On November 18, She Said will be available on the big screen just in time for Oscar consideration. According to an analysis article from Variety, a nomination and even a potential win during the awards season next year could show that the Hollywood system is acknowledging its part in failing to keep Weinstein accountable.

Watch the She Said Trailer

"The only way that these women will go on the record is if they all jump together."

The first dialogue presented in the official trailer serves as a glimpse to the complicated but successful investigation that Kantor (Kazan) and Twohey (Mulligan) operated together. From talking to victims that were fearful to have their names associated with the article to finding the right evidence to back up their claims, the journalists were able to trace a pattern to the sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein. Despite viewers knowing the repercussions following the article's release in 2017, it is interesting to notice a few of the challenges that almost made it impossible for it to come out in the New York Times. After all, other reporters had tried to uncover this story before, but all the prior attempts were banned by the mogul during the fact-checking stage. She Said will also focus on the personal lives of its protagonists, especially on how the case was affecting them at home. Overall, it promises to depict real-life events with precision, taking into account both the behind-the-scenes process and its result.

Other Journalistic Films To Watch Next

Image via Universal Pictures

This isn't the first time that a Hollywood film has tried to bring a journalistic narrative to its core. The following list contains a few examples of other worthwhile stories about reporters investigating sexual harassment and uncovering the truth.

Bombshell (2019) - In the same way that She Said is centered on the victims in Hollywood that were silenced by a system that favored men in power, Bombshell is about the journalists at Fox News who were facing abuse in their own network. Despite having worked their way to the top, Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) and Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) had to join forces in order to face off against their boss, CEO Roger Ailes (played by John Lithgow). The film brings to light the systemic harassment that each of them went through in order to ascend to their posts on broadcast television. The cycle was brought to an end when they all came forward about their experiences despite their fear of professional retaliation.

Spotlight (2015) - In this Academy Award-winning production, a group of investigative reporters at The Boston Globe decided to dig out the truth behind countless sexual abuse allegations against priests from Roman Catholic churches in Boston. Although many were aware of these claims, the institutions and legal authorities kept the incidents a secret. Starring Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, and Stanley Tucci, this film depicts the behind-the-scenes process that the real-life team experienced when publishing a series of articles addressing the matter. They were even awarded the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2013 for their commendable work.

Truth (2015) - This one isn't centered on harassment, but it does focus on a major scandal that caused CBS anchor Dan Rather (Robert Redford) and producer Mary Mapes (Cate Blanchett) to lose their jobs. It details The Killian Documents controversy that occurred prior to the 2004 presidential election, in which Rather and Mapes decided to air a news segment on 60 Minutes about George W. Bush avoiding the military draft to join the Vietnam War. The aftermath not only cost their careers, but their reputations were forever tarnished for utilizing forged documents as source material for their news story.