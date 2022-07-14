Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey's New York Times best-selling investigative journalism piece, She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement, exposed Harvey Weinstein's history of sexual abuse and misconduct against women in the industry, leading to his downfall. It broke one of the most significant stories that helped spark the #MeToo movement. And now, the nonfiction piece will be adapted into a movie, set to open in theaters on November 18. Simplified into She Said, the film will tackle the groundbreaking tale of the two reporters working on a revolutionary exposé to reveal Weinstein's sexual abuses and interrogate the "systems that protect abusers."

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman) and Zoe Kazan (The Plot Against America) will star as the two determined reporters who try to break the long-enduring silence around the sexual assault subject in Hollywood. Women who speak up in a male-dominated industry are frequently ignored. But the trailer highlighted an early look at how Kantor and Twohey started to unite all the female victims to bring down Weinstein. Kantor (Kazan) is shown embarking on a mission to interrogate and discover the rampant sexual harassment in show business. She partnered up with Twohey (Mulligan) to convince female victims in multiple generations to speak on record to tell the story that could help overthrow Weinstein.

The film will underline the initial wave of sexual harassment and assault charges leveled against Weinstein. In the end, Weinstein was found guilty of third-degree rape and sexual assault, serving a 23-year jail term. This was made possible by the two journalists and numerous other women who spoke up to bring down one of Hollywood's most powerful sexual predators.

The sypnosis reads:

"Two-time Academy Award nominee Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke one of the most important stories in a generation— a story that helped launch the #MeToo movement, shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and altered American culture forever."

Alongside Mulligan and Kazan, the cast also includes Patricia Clarkson (Sharp Objects), Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead), Tom Pelphrey (Ozark), and Adam Shapiro (Nobody Walks in L.A.).

The upcoming film is directed by Emmy Award winner Maria Schrader and based on the screenplay by Oscar winner Rebecca Lenkiewicz. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment produced the film, which was executive produced by Annapurna Pictures' Oscar nominee Megan Ellison and Sue Naegle.

Universal Pictures' She Said is scheduled to premiere in theaters on November 18. You can watch the trailer below: