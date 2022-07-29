Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and Taissa Farmiga are set to star in the upcoming romance She Taught Love, the feature film debut of music video director Nate Edwards, Deadline has reported. The movie is being described as “the love story of this generation” that follows a man on a self-destructive path and a woman with an expiration date. What a perfect time to meet and fall in love!

Edwards has gained prominence in music videos by collaborating with artists like Tobe Nwigwe, Doja Cat, Summer Walker, and Bryson Tiller among others. The movie also marks Britt-Gibson’s feature screenwriting debut. He is perhaps well known for starring in Shaka King’s biographical crime drama Judas and the Black Messiah. The movie was nominated for six Academy Awards winning two – Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song.

Billing the movie as a “culturally and commercially urgent film” he said, “Making a film like She Taught Love feels like a revolutionary act, but it shouldn’t. Hollywood loves to turn out stories of Black trauma, but we’re so much more than that. In fact, we are everything.” Further adding,

A generational love story, this film is a snapshot of the world as it is, beautifully diverse and bursting with magic. It is a testament to the power and thrill of being young, Black, and in love. With the incredibly talented Nate Edwards at the helm, I couldn’t be more excited about our team’s shared vision for this culturally and commercially urgent film.

The film’s producers Marginal MediaWorks’ founder Sanjay Sharma and Head of Film Milan Chakraborty, revealed, “While She Taught Love is a generational love story – equal parts Before Sunrise, Poetic Justice, Love & Basketball – in light of the recent years in America, it has also become more urgent than ever.” Adding, “Moral imperative aside, the audience demand and potential revenue left on the table by ignoring Black-led films has now been widely documented. This is a film that centers Blackness, but isn’t about it. It’s a timely and timeless, contemporary love story.”

Howell-Baptiste recently starred in Queenpins alongside Kristen Bell. She also has Disney’s Cruella, and hit series like NBC’s The Good Place and Killing Eve to her credit. She’ll be next seen in Netflix’s The Sandman. The American Horror Story alum Farminga can be currently seen in HBO’s period drama The Gilded Age. She has also appeared in Sofia Coppola’s The Bling Ring, What They Had opposite Hilary Swank.

