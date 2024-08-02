The Big Picture Get ready for the premiere of She Taught Love starring Arsema Thomas and Darrell Britt-Gibson on Hulu and in theaters on September 27.

The film, directed by Nate Edwards, follows a man with a self-destructive streak who falls in love with a woman described as having an expiration date.

Stay tuned for updates on the film and catch Thomas in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story now streaming on Netflix.

The next project for a Queen Charlotte star just got the massive release update fans have been waiting for. A new report from Deadline revealed that She Taught Love, the romantic feature starring Arsema Thomas and Darrell Britt-Gibson, will officially premiere on Hulu and also in select theaters on September 27. The report also unveiled that She Taught Love will preview at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on Sunday, August 4, just under two months ahead of its worldwide premiere. The film comes from director Nate Edwards, who previously directed Afro in 2018, and also tapped leading star Britt-Gibson to pen the script.

In addition to Thomas and Britt-Gibson, She Taught Love also stars Tarissa Farmiga as Samantah, D'Arcy Carden as Laura, Edwin Lee Gibson as Kevin, Angela Elayne Gibbs as Donna, and Kevin Carroll as Barry. The film is also rated R, but no official runtime has been unveiled. She Taught Love follows Frank (Britt-Gibson) a man with a major self-destructive streak who falls in love with Mali (Thomas), a woman who is described as having an expiration date. Things could not be any less ideal for both of them to meet and fall in love, but out of those situations often comes the best romance stories ever told.

Where Else Have You Seen the Cast of ‘She Taught Love’?

Close

She Taught Love will only be Thomas' fourth acting credit in her young and budding career, and she will always be remembered for playing Young Agatha Dambury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She also played the role of Rebecca in the 2022 film Redeeming Love, which starred Eric Dane and Famke Janssen. Her debut role came in the pilot of One Touch, the drama directed by Sondra Anderson and written by Lorenzo Anderson which also stars Jenny Coate.

As for Thomas' co-star, Britt Gibson has a few more acting credits to his name after making his feature debut in the late 2000s. His most notable role is in the HBO hit series Barry from Bill Hader, but he also starred alongside Lakeith Stanfield and Daniel Kaluuya in Judas and the Black Messiah. You also may have seen him in We Own This City, The Wire spin-off show starring Jon Bernthal.

She Taught Love will premiere on September 27 after screening a preview this Sunday at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Thomas in Queen Charlotte, now streaming on Netflix.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story 8 10 Betrothed against her will to King George, young Charlotte arrives in London on her wedding day and faces scrutiny from the monarch's cunning mother. Cast India Amarteifio , Freddie Dennis , Richard Cunningham , Golda Rosheuvel Seasons 1

