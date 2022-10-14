For hundreds of years, we’ve been haunted by women who share their beds with Satan, using hellish powers to curse good people and steal the souls of believers. The witch is one of the most celebrated horror figures, and it is still hard to shake the image of the crone with white hair, a black heart, and the desire to devour babies in profane rituals. One of the reasons for the classic witch persistence is that the trope remains overused in movies and TV shows. That happens even though we know that the witch-hunting movement that occurred in the Early Modern period was less about faith and more about obedience, as the women condemned to burn were not devil-worshippers but those who refused to follow social conventions. That’s what makes Charlotte Colbert’s feature debut, She Will, so refreshing, as the movie uses witchcraft as a way of empowerment.

She Will follows former film star Veronica Ghent (Alice Krige) as she goes on a healing retreat after having a double mastectomy. There, in the middle of the woods, Veronica begins to experience visions of women being tortured and cast into bonfires, a grim reminder of the real terrors that happened in the lands nearby. These visions, however, are not the work of the devil but a call for empowerment that leads Veronica to rediscover her body, realize her value as a woman, and get revenge on the man who abused her when she was still a child. It’s the perfect subversion of the image of the crone, one that reflects historical studies about the myth of the witches and how it was used to persecute women.

A Brief Summary of the Witch-Hunting

We tend to imagine witches being pursued during the Middle Ages, popularly known as the Age of Darkness, due to supposedly widespread ignorance and blind faith. However, the witch-hunt movement actually took place in the Early Modern Ages, when we, as a society, began to organize our collective activities using reason as a rule. It was then that a particular type of people was pursued by political forces that hid their brutality behind the tender mask of faith. There are hundreds of books written about the systemic condemnation of witches – some better, some worse – but the registries of witches' trials and executions paint a clear image of the people who were condemned for witchcraft.

First of all, the overwhelming majority of the witch-hunt victims were women, and in almost all the cases where a man was convicted, his main crime was to be associated with a supposed witch. And between the women tortured and killed during this dark historical period, most of them were past the age deemed appropriate for marriage. Official documents aimed at witch-hunting even described being single or an unmarried widow as signs of possible involvement with Satan and pagan rituals. In other words, women who didn’t fit a very specific profile were deemed dangerous by society. And this profile linked a woman’s worth to her obedience to a husband, preferably while they were still young.

On top of all that, the witch-hunt movement was also justified by the institutionalization of medicine. While in the supposed Dark Ages, women were specialists in healing through herbs, that knowledge was judged as impure and proof of witchcraft in the Early Modern Ages. And since official studies were reserved only for men, the witch-hunt movement also took away women’s independence, as it became forbidden to pursue the knowledge traditionally delegated to women. It’s no wonder that the classic witch image is an old woman who lives alone in the woods, mixing herbs in a cauldron.

If there’s any doubt left that the witch-hunting movement was about control over women’s bodies, it’s worth remembering that any minor accusation against a woman often led to invasive procedures and even torture. Women accused of witchcraft were stripped naked, and every inch of their skin was inspected for signs of Satan. Any pimple or birthmark could be interpreted as proof, but the investigation also frequently involved physical, psychological, and sexual abuse. All in the name of the truth and reason.

During the witch purge period, women were systematically reduced to the position of objects, to be surveilled and controlled, and whose minor deviations from expected behaviors could lead to a bloody and painful death. The witch hunt movement was highly effective, and it's not coincidental that, even today, the value of women is usually related to their youth, beauty, and obedience. Because of that, it’s a shame that horror keeps reusing the same tired trope of the witch as a satanist woman, which ignores history in the name of cheap thrills. But that’s also why She Will is so relevant.

‘She Will’, Witches, and Empowerment

Instead of mystifying the witch, She Will is about understanding the pain caused by witch-hunts and how, many centuries later, we are still reproducing similar ideas. That way, the film’s protagonist is an actress, a woman who gained fame and fortune by being a pretty face in Hollywood and keeping quiet while being abused by a much older director, Hathbourne (Malcolm McDowell). At the beginning of She Will, Veronica is not a witch because she remains in the position she thinks is reserved for a woman. However, during the retreat, she has to face some harsh truths.

First, she's no longer young, and Hollywood is looking for a new face to replace her in the remake of her breakout role. Then, she just lost her two breasts, with the surgery scarring her body and threatening to remove her womanhood. It’s no wonder that Veronica is represented as a woman struggling with her self-esteem and using whatever power she has left to verbally abuse her nurse, Desi (Kota Eberhardt), a young woman who reminds her of everything she thinks she lost. Veronica played the part of the excellent woman during her entire life, and now she’s just on the cover of tabloids that want to expose her wrinkles as if they were something to be ashamed of.

What’s worse, even though he’s a lot older than Veronica, Hathbourne doesn’t need to hide his face and keeps being celebrated in Hollywood. Hathbourne is more than just an aging body, as his mind has value to the public. Veronica, however, gets discarded as soon as she can no longer be objectified by a society that worships youth. Veronica feels she got to the end of the road, which explains why she’s so sad and angry all the time.

However, when she gets to the retreat, Veronica’s visions put her in contact with the history of witches. And with each new dreamlike experience, Veronica begins to understand how she’s been condemned for the same reason these women were. Fortunately, there are no longer public executions and bonfires. But even if she gets to live, Veronica is still targeted for the same reasons as the witches were. These visions give her power to punish her abuser, who she forces confessing the truth about how he raped her when she was still a teenager trying to have her Hollywood breakout.

At the movie's end, Veronica is confident, happy, and satisfied with her body, proudly exhibiting the surgery scars she hid before. She Will, then, echoes the recent symbolic appropriation of witchcraft as a way of empowerment. In She Will, Veronica doesn’t become a witch because she gains access to some sort of profane power. A witch in She Will is actually a woman ready to recognize her own worth, disregarding the male gaze. It’s a woman who can accept that our bodies age with the passing of time and that it’s unhealthy to wish for eternal youth. A witch is also a woman who can understand her body is more than an object of desire and that losing her breast doesn’t make her less of a woman. Finally, a witch is a woman who learns to reach out to other women for help and to share some support instead of viewing each other as enemies fighting for the attention of men.

Independence, self-love, sorority. In She Will, Veronica becomes a witch because she chooses to become just like the woman who was cast into the flame, not because she made a deal with a supernatural force. And by accepting her role as a powerful woman, Veronica finally gets the tools she needs to fight against harassment and gender abuse. And that’s precisely what it means to see witchcraft as a form of empowerment. We, as a society, need to recognize the real reasons women were burnt just a few centuries ago and how the exact reasons are still used to sustain a patriarchal society nowadays. And by understanding this historical process, we may build better human relationships.

