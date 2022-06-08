IFC Midnight released the trailer for their upcoming horror film, written by Kitty Percy and Charlotte Colbert, named She Will, which is scheduled to be released in select theaters on July 15 and on Shudder, the horror-based streaming service, the following October.

The film will follow Veronica Ghent, an aging actress haunted by experiences in Hollywood – some #MeToo oriented – who secludes herself to the Scottish highlands with her nurse (Kota Eberhardt), in search of respite and healing after enduring an intensive surgery. The ailing movie star is played by South African actress Alice Krige, known for her role as Queen Borg in the uber-successful 1996 Oscar-nominated film Star Trek: First Contact. Krige, though, is not a newcomer to the psychological horror industry, having acted alongside the young actors Sophia Lillis and Samuel Leaky in the movie adaption of The Brothers Grimm's fairy-tale Gretel & Hansel released in 2020. Also on Krige’s record is a starring role in the movie Sleepwalkers, based on the legendary horror writer Stephen King’s novel of the same name.

She Will marks the directorial debut of Colbert and is executive produced by Dario Argento, nicknamed ‘Master of Horror’ and ‘Master of the Thrill’ and known for his production on the original 1977 horror thriller Suspiria. She Will has already nabbed the Golden Leopard for Best First Film at the Locarno Film Festival, as well as was officially selected as a film for the London Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, and Sitges.

The trailer shows the ailing actress lamenting her experiences in the backdrop of a Scottish countryside where witches were condemned and burnt, making the ground sacred and supposedly enacting the area with healing properties. A feeling of retribution through womanhood plays throughout the trailer, with Variety calling it “A superb, sly horror-drama debut delivering otherworldly feminist vengeance” and Colbert describing what the film is about as “...revenge, the power of nature, the unconscious, the way we carry within us the muscle memory of all those who came before and all those who will come after.” Bloody Disgusting demonstrates the voracity of the film’s directing as “Bold and bewitching. Between the haunting score and Colbert's effortless style, She Will...casts an atmospheric spell through tactile, dreamy visuals." Flickering Myth details the film’s dance between the horrific and the inspiring, saying it is “A tale of empowerment and witchcraft drawn from the earth, which is both horrific yet uplifting.”

She Will promises to be a dynamic psychological thriller set in the real world with real-world issues, but soundtracked by elements of the wicked and the damned.

Watch Colbert’s directorial debut when it is released in select theaters this Summer on July 15 and streaming on Shudder on October 14, just in time for Halloween. Check out the new trailer below: