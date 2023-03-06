Yellowstone fans, it's time to celebrate. The series' latest spin-off just gained another huge talent in its cast. It is being reported that Perry Mason star Shea Whigham has been cast in Bass Reeves.

Bass Reeves is a spin-off of the Paramount+ series 1883, which is itself a prequel to Yellowstone. The series will star Emmy nominee David Oyelowo, as the title role, who in real life was the first black deputy U.S. marshal in the American west. Whigham is reported to be playing Col. George Reeves, who is described as being an “upright and incredibly cruel master of Bass Reeves.” Not much more is officially known about the role within the show, but more can be gleaned from the true history. In real life, Col. George Reeves was a colonel in the Confederate Army whose father was the slave owner who owned Bass Reeves and his family. When George joined the Confederate Army at the start of the American Civil War, he brought Bass Reeves along with him. It was during this time that Bass Reeves was able to escape.

Whigham is one actor where even if you don’t know his name, you have definitely seen his face. He has had roles in acclaimed films like Joker, American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook, The Wolf of Wall Street, and more. He has also had main roles in hit series like Boardwalk Empire, Vice Principals, and Waco. He is currently starring on HBO’s Perry Mason and can also next be seen in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and heard lending his voice to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Also in the cast alongside Whigham and Oyelowo are Dennis Quaid, Barry Pepper, Forrest Goodluck, Lauren E. Banks, Grantham Coleman, and Demi Singleton.

More Entries to the 'Yellowstone' Universe Are on The Way

The series is just one of many series set in the world of Yellowstone, all of which have been created by franchise mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Yellowstone began as a drama series following a powerful family of ranchers known as the Duttons and became a huge hit. Now, it has been able to expand into all kinds of spin-offs exploring the family’s history, with Bass Reeves being the first series in the franchise to give focus outside the family. Previously there have been 1883 and 1923 while on the horizon, after Bass Reeves, fans can look forward to more spin-offs like 1944 and 6666.

Filming on Bass Reeves is currently underway in Texas, stay tuned to Collider for any future updates. Check out the synopsis for the series, as well as Collider's interview with Whigham and Olivia Munn for the movie, The Gateway, below: