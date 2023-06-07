Every time the credits appear before or after a movie, do you find yourself recognizing a couple of names, but can't quite place who they play in the film? Once you see their face, it all clicks, and you say to yourself, "I knew I saw that guy in (insert title here)" Well, one of those character actors who you have probably seen acknowledged somewhere between the third and sixth billing on the credits is the name, Shea Whigham. Some of you savvy entertainment fans may already know who we're talking about, and the even savvier among you know that he is currently the voice of George Stacy (Gwen's Father) in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse that just enjoyed a huge opening weekend.

Shea Whigham's George Stacy is a police captain hunting Spider-Woman on Earth-65. Whigham is one of the most underrated performers in Hollywood today and has been since the early '90s. We can almost guarantee that he has been in at least three of your favorite movies and television shows, but you may not have been able to place the face with the name. The 54-year-old actor has the filmography of a man in his seventies. He's such a freaking prolific and accomplished performer, he has been in more than 100 films and television shows.

Which Movies Have You Likely Seen Shea Whigham in?

As we mentioned, Shea Whigham isn't taking small roles in independent films or cobbling a career out of one-line roles here and there. He has been among the top five billed actors in some of the most noteworthy films of the 21st century. His most recent appearance in a monster film came in the 2019 film Joker where he played Detective Burke. He makes his entrance into the Joaquin Phoenix film at the top of the long staircase during one of the movie's most iconic scenes as Arthur Fleck/Joker is kick-stepping to Gary Glitter's "Rock and Roll, Part 2" and then engages him in a long chase that ends up on a subway car full of anarchists in Joker masks who give him a beating that lands Burke in a Gotham hospital in critical condition. Ah, you remember him now, right? Joker is just his latest blockbuster gig. Whigham has made a habit of nabbing parts in. Among some of the more noteworthy films he has been involved with include Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, Sicario: Day of the Soldado, The Wolf of Wall Street, Kong: Skull Island, Death Note, and three of - is it ten now? -Fast & Furious films as FBI Agent Michael Stasiak. These are all films that are either Oscar-nominated, critically acclaimed, or have made hundreds of millions of dollars at the box office.

Shea Whigham Has Been in Big Shows on Television

Shea Whigham has also been in more than his fair share of big-budgeted and well-produced small-screen offerings as well. Fans of the epic HBO drama Boardwalk Empire may remember Whigham in the part of Nucky's little brother Eli Thompson in 49 episodes from 2010-2104. He has also appeared in some of HBO's other original features like True Detective Season 1 (which we think is clearly the best season so far) and as Ray Liptrapp in the 2015-2017 comedy Vice Principals. He's also had big roles in the Showtime hit Waco, and is currently starring in the sequel Waco: The Aftermath. Add Narcos, Justified, Fargo, Homecoming, Perry Mason - and the hits keep coming. So what is Whigham's secret to landing on some of the biggest production sets and sharing scenes with the best actors in the industry? The cynic might say he probably has the best agent in Los Angeles, but we movie buffs know that there is much more to his success.

What Sets Shea Whigham Apart as an Actor?

Obviously, Shea Whigham is phenomenal at his craft, and has earned his place among the best actors of the last thirty years, but what is it that makes him so easy to cast and on the tip of every casting director's tongue? Shea Whigham has an Everyman saltiness about him for sure, but he can switch hats and bring a stern and authoritative presence seamlessly. In his best roles, he has usually played squared-away, authority figures in shows like Boardwalk Empire and the two Waco shows. There is an austerity and sternness about him that either can't be taught or he's just mastered it to the point that it appears natural or autodidactic. When he lowers his crisply cut jawline, furrows his expressive brow, and delivers dialogue, it just has an extra element of "don't f*** with me." going on. It's the same hallmark that makes him so believable when he's playing on the other side of the law in The Lincoln Lawyer as Dwayne Jeffrey Corliss and the loathsome Moe Dammick in Fargo. The finest filmmakers in the business have witnessed Whigham's versatility, and we want those of you who haven't to enjoy it as well.

Although Whigham thrives on playing second, third, fourth, and even fifth fiddle to A-listers, it doesn't mean that he hasn't jumped on the opportunity to headline a film when the opportunity presents itself. And, if you want to get a better, fuller perspective on his wide-ranging talents, you should check him out in the handful of films he has appeared at the top of the marquee. One of his finest performances is in the gritty thriller The Quarry, made in 2020. Whigham stars as "The Man", a morally bankrupt escaped convict who kills a traveling preacher and then assumes his identity to the unsuspecting residents of a nearby small town. Whigham does the heavy lifting in this film and left us wondering why he hasn't been cast as the lead in more movies.

What Is the Driving Force That Keeps Shea Whigham Working?

In a 2022 interview with Mr. Feelgood, the actor opened up about what drives him to stay so busy, "It’s all about the work, and working with the great directors because that leads you to the best work. I feed off of other people’s enthusiasm. I really think it starts at the top if you have a director that really knows what they want, and there’s a lot of enthusiasm and passion." And to say that he's worked with the most elite filmmakers alive would be a criminal understatement. Whigham has collaborated with top auteur directors including Martin Scorsese, Terrence Malick, Werner Herzog, Oliver Stone, Robert Redford, Robert Rodriguez, and David O. Russell as well as the new wave of talented filmmakers like Damian Chazelle, Adam Wingard, and Jeff Nichols (If you come across his work with Nichols and Michael Shannon in 2011's Take Shelter, go ahead and treat yourself.)