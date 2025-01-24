It's a tale many have heard. Wrestlers hitting the road, town after town, night after night, soothing their ailments with painkillers and other means of relief, only to meet an untimely end. But no longer. After nearly two decades in the business, WWE Superstar Sheamus has seen it all — and he’s not afraid to say that WWE’s current state is better than ever. Speaking exclusively to Collider, the Celtic Warrior praised the changes to the schedule and structure that have allowed talent to thrive. There was a big change at the top of WWE for reasons we won't get into in this article, but Sheamus is not the only one to praise the change in approach — his contemporary Kevin Owens shared similar thoughts with Collider last month — and he hopes it pays dividends. He explained:

“I think it’s good. I think there are fewer shows, which is really good as well. There were times when we were here that we were doing shows for the sake of doing shows. Every match takes a toll on your body and takes minutes off your wrestling career. I wouldn’t say hours or days, but sometimes takes minutes.”

Sheamus pointed to WWE’s more calculated scheduling as a major step forward, too. With fewer shows, it makes fans the chances to see the wrestlers feel like more of a big deal, and that creates increased demand, which is "best for business" as the industry parlance might say. He continued:

“The business is so hot right now, and the shows we do are very calculated—bigger cities, a lot of overseas shows, which is amazing. It just shows how big, globally, the brand is getting.”

Sheamus Praised WWE's Ability To Keep Stars From Being Overexposed

With fewer dates — it was not uncommon for wrestlers to appear on at least 200 shows per year — the stars now have more rest, recovery, and time with their families. A lack of overexposure also means they remain interesting to the audience, as he explained. “It’s much better to help the talent recover and not overexpose them on television," he said. "People get used to seeing the same thing. It keeps everybody in a good way, a special way, when they’re not on TV every single week.” As someone who’s been through the grind, Sheamus appreciates the balance. “The roster we have is very, very talented, too. A lot of great, great talent. Different styles — heavy lifters, high fliers, technical — it’s just a great variety.”

Sheamus will take on Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event this Saturday at 8 PM on NBC. Stay tuned for more updates.

