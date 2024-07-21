In 2009, YouTube was still in its early phases and finding its footing online, though this didn’t stop a multitude of creative people from posting content on the site. Among this group was Chris Stuckmann, a young video blogger who began reviewing films on his YouTube channel. Over the years, his popularity has grown exponentially, and Stuckmann has become one of the most prominent film critics on the site. In addition to his reviews, he has always wanted to become a professional filmmaker, and this is where his career has led him in 2024.

After honing his skills as a director, writer, producer, and editor on his own short films and home feature films, Stuckmann is now taking his expertise to the big screen! First announced in July 2021, Shelby Oaks is an upcoming supernatural horror/mystery film that Stuckmann has both directed and co-written with his wife, Samantha Elizabeth. If you’re already a fan of Stuckmann’s work or just an aficionado of all things horror, this is an exciting film that you won’t want to miss. Keep reading below to discover everything we know so far about Chris Stuckmann’s full-length directorial debut, Shelby Oaks.

Shelby Oaks (2024) Shelby Oaks follows a paranormal investigator who uncovers terrifying secrets while searching for her missing sister. Set in a small town with a dark past, the film explores the boundaries between reality and the supernatural. Release Date July 20, 2024 Director chris stuckmann Cast camille sullivan , Brendan Sexton III , Michael Beach , Robin Bartlett , Keith David , Charlie Talbert , Emily Bennett , Sarah Durn Runtime 102 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers chris stuckmann , Sam Liz Studio(s) Paper Street Pictures Expand

Shelby Oaks is currently scheduled to have its world debut at the 28th Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday, July 20, 2024. Following its debut screening, the film is also set to premiere in select cities across the country, such as Austin, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York.

Regarding the film’s wider US and global release rollout, news broke recently that Shelby Oaks had been officially picked up by Neon as their worldwide distributor. This announcement was further discussed by Stuckmann himself on his YouTube Channel, where he revealed that the film will be released domestically in theaters sometime in 2025. For international viewers, no concrete details have been provided yet. More updates are confirmed to be on the way though, so keep an eye on this space to learn more as they are announced!

5 Is ‘Shelby Oaks’ Available for Streaming?

As of now, it’s too early to tell when and where Shelby Oaks will be available for streaming. Given that the film is yet to debut, and that its major theatrical rollout won’t begin until 2025, it’s very likely we won’t hear anything about its streaming future until sometime next year. Again though, you can stay tuned for updates on Shelby Oaks by revisiting this space.

4 What Is ‘Shelby Oaks’ About?

The official synopsis for Shelby Oaks from the film’s website reads as follows:

“Shot as a traditional feature, but with some elements of found footage, Shelby Oaks is a horror film about missing paranormal investigators (the paranormal paranoids), the dark legacy they uncovered, and the far-reaching effects their investigation has as Mia searches for her sister Riley, the lead paranormal investigator, 12 years later. As Mia uncovers new and disturbing leads related to Riley’s disappearance, she uncovers evidence of a hidden supernatural evil dating all the way back to her and Riley’s childhood.”

For greater context about the plot, Shelby Oaks is based on a viral web series project from 2021. It revolves around “Jess”, a woman on Twitter asking if anyone else can remember a mid-2000s YouTube series about a paranormal investigation team, known as the Paranormal Paranoids, all of whom went missing. Jess is attempting to uncover what happened to the team, linking their disappearance to a place called Shelby Oaks. The project ultimately consists of both found-footage videos, being “lost” episodes of the Paranormal Paranoids series, and social media posts detailing her extensive search efforts. If you’re curious to check out this project which inspired Shelby Oaks, the “lost” episodes of Paranormal Paranoids are all available to watch on Jess’s YouTube channel. You can also view her Twitter account here.

3 Is There a Trailer for ‘Shelby Oaks’?

An official trailer for Shelby Oaks has not been released yet. However, when Stuckmann announced a Kickstarter campaign for the film in March 2022, he released a video on his YouTube channel that breaks down the plot and includes footage from the Paranormal Paranoids web series. It also delves into his early inspirations to become a filmmaker, his love of the craft, and his professional journey so far.

2 Who Stars in ‘Shelby Oaks’?

The main cast of Shelby Oaks features talent such as Camille Sullivan, who plays the lead role of Mia. She has recently appeared in TV shows like Big Sky and Shoresy, in which she portrayed characters Joanie Sullivan and Laura Mohr, respectively. She also starred in the horror film, Hunter Hunter, as Anne Mersault. Brendan Sexton III plays Mia’s husband, Robert. He recently portrayed Horse in the TV show Russian Doll, and Raylan in the film Don’t Breathe 2.

Michael Beach stars in the film as Detective Burke. As of late, he has appeared in many TV shows, playing characters such as Percy West in The Rookie, Mark Mitchell in Tulsa King, and Captain Kareem Moore in Mayor of Kingstown.

Robin Bartlett plays Norma. She has recently starred in TV shows such as Vice Principals and The Shrink Next Door. She also appeared in the multi-award-winning film The Fabelmans as Tina Schildkraut, Mitzi’s mother.

Last but not least is Keith David, who plays Morton Jacobson. A prolific actor in film, TV, and video games, he has appeared in cult classics such as The Thing and They Live, more recent movies such as Jordan Peele's Nope, as well as popular animated series like Adventure Time and Rick and Morty.

1 Who Is Making ‘Shelby Oaks’?

As mentioned prior, upon the film’s announcement in July 2021, it was revealed that Chris Stuckmann would be directing Shelby Oaks, and co-writing it with his wife, Samantha Elizabeth. The film would also be co-produced by Stuckmann, alongside Aaron B. Koontz, Cameron Burns, and Ashleigh Snead. Koontz is the CEO of Paper Street Pictures, the film’s production company.

Shelby Oaks was originally going to enter production in late 2021, but it was delayed significantly by insufficient funding and a potential strike between the IATSE and AMPTP. Fortunately, a monumental Kickstarter campaign in March 2022 saw the film raise over $1,000,000 and become the most-funded horror project in the platform’s history. The cast was later announced at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2022, as well as cinematographer Andrew Scott Baird joining the production team.

Filming took place across the state of Ohio from May 9th to June 5th, 2022. By August 2023, Shelby Oaks was nearing the end of post-production before it was suspended due to the SAG-AFTRA strike. Earlier this year, in January 2024, Stuckmann stated that post-production was finished and that the search had begun for a film festival to screen it. In May 2024, Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass), Trevor Macy, and Melinda Nishioka were also announced as executive producers on the film, through their production company, Intrepid Pictures.

If you’re interested in learning more about the production of Shelby Oaks, you can watch some behind-the-scenes videos here on Stuckmann’s YouTube channel!