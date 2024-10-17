Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will be making its anticipated premiere this Thursday on CBS but as fans of The Big Bang Theory might be disappointed to learn, their favorite nerd, Sheldon Cooper, won't be returning anytime soon. Ahead of the series premiere on October 17, actor Jim Parsons revealed he will not be reprising his role as Sheldon Cooper in the upcoming spin-off starring Montana Jordan and Emily Osment. The actor might have returned to the franchise for the series finale of Young Sheldon and served as narrator in its earlier seasons, but the second spinoff from the Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady series won't be bringing him on, at least this soon.

For those unfamiliar with The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon has been an iconic character since the series began in 2007. A genius with an eidetic memory, Sheldon earned his PhD at the age of 16. Parsons' portrayal of the character received industry recognition, earning him multiple Emmy Awards and several Golden Globe nominations. In Young Sheldon, the younger version of the character was played by Iain Armitage. But while it would be exciting to see Sheldon make another appearance, it makes perfect sense why this child genius won’t be featured in the franchise's next installment.

Sheldon Cooper Is Not Coming for Thanksgiving

During the lead-up to Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the show confirmed a list of returning characters that would appear in the spin-off. Nearly the entire Cooper family, except for George Sr. (Lance Barber) and Sheldon, is set to return. Fans were quick to notice that Iain Armitage, who plays young Sheldon, is missing not only from the official cast announcements but also from several behind-the-scenes photos shared on social media.

This absence signals that the spinoff will focus more on his brother Georgie’s personal journey and his relationship with Mandy, marking a dramatic shift away from the younger Cooper sibling’s usual narrative orbit. As the Thanksgiving episode approaches, series co-creator Steve Holland told TV Line the reason for this character's absence. He wants Georgie & Mandy to have their own identity and not be tied to Sheldon. While he agrees that it would be cool for Sheldon to visit, that does not happen—neither in the show nor during the events of The Big Bang Theory.

Where Was Sheldon During the Events of 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage?'

Young Sheldon ends with Sheldon arriving at CalTech just days after his father's funeral. While we don’t know what happened during his time in California, The Big Bang Theory hints at those missing events. In Season 11, Episode 23, titled "The Sibling Realignment," adult Sheldon is tasked with reconciling with his older brother, Georgie (Jerry O'Connell), after he didn't invite him to his wedding. It's revealed that Sheldon has never returned home since leaving for California, leaving Georgie to care for his mother (Zoe Perry) and sister (Raegan Revord).

Sheldon is unaware of the events happening at home, as everyone is "protecting him," despite reaching out from time to time. He then learns that his family has been struggling since the funeral, and only finds out about it days before his wedding. Based on the events laid out in The Big Bang Theory, it would make complete sense, lore-wise, that Sheldon, whether young or old, should appear in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. It was made clear that Sheldon wasn't around, nor was it hinted that he ever came to visit.

'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' Needs To Be Its Own Thing

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage tells the story of a young couple adjusting to parenthood while also coping with the grief following George Sr.'s death. For the show to succeed, it needs to stand on its own without relying on Sheldon. After all, he left Texas, and it’s become obvious that he never visits, so there’s no point in adding him to the show. While the upcoming spin-off is part of The Big Bang Theory franchise, the showrunners want to explore new stories without backtracking on what has already been established. The show’s title is designed to make audiences question the stability of Georgie and Mandy's relationship and whether it will last. Because of this, it needs to focus on Georgie and Mandy (and perhaps their extended families).

Of course, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage still needs to follow the timeline set by The Big Bang Theory. But, since it focuses on side characters, it allows their stories to grow and expand without interfering with the main events. It’s a shame that Sheldon doesn’t visit his family more often, but this new chapter isn’t about him — it’s about his older brother and how he manages to pick up the pieces after his younger brother leaves and their father passes. For Georgie to grow as a character, Sheldon can’t be in the picture.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premieres on CBS on October 17, 2024, and will also be released on Paramount+.

