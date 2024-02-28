The Big Picture Horror fans rejoice! A new line of spooky nooks featuring iconic characters is coming to Walmart.

Stephen King and R.L. Stine continue to dominate the horror book scene with their chilling tales.

Walmart is the go-to spot for all your nostalgic horror needs, from action figures to collectibles.

The horror genre is arguably stronger than ever thanks to the endless number of great scary movies that have screamed onto the silver screen the last number of years. Whether it's been big franchise films or terrifying indie darlings, there is a lot to celebrate. However, it’s also been a great time to be a horror reader. Now, to unite both communities, Nacelle and Culturefly have teamed up for a new line of horror nooks featuring some of the genre's most beloved icons.

The line of Walmart exclusive nooks include Pennywise with an “I Heart Derry” ballon from Andy Muschietti’s IT duology, Chucky the killer doll from his self-titled slasher series, Jack and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas, and Stripe from Gremlins. This line is part of a larger Walmart collaboration with the company behind Netflix’s The Movies That Made Us that also includes nostalgic 3D VHS collectibles for other popular franchises like Friday the 13th and Jurassic Park. These ultra detailed nooks are perfect for anyone's horror collection. Especially if they have a massive Stephen King section.

Readers Beware, You’re in for a Scare

While film has always been the main focus when talking about horror, the genre has existed on the page long before moving pictures were even a thought. Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein are the bedrock of what the horror genre on screen would become. Those classics transcended their genre shackles and feature characters that are still adapted endlessly on film. However, modern conversation always lands on two names; King and R.L. Stine. With epic novels like IT, The Shining, and Pet Sematary under the former's belt, King has redefined what the horror genre can be ten times over. His dark mind is like no other. Then, with Stine, the author became the perfect gateway for kids with his legendary Goosebumps series. His twist endings are still some of the most traumatizing all these decades later, while his other series, Fear Street, helped him flex his more morbid adult side. That being said, just like with film, the indie horror scene for books has become a gold mine of untapped bloodsoaked riches. Authors like Sean McDonough, who have written hidden gems like the Beverly Kills series and TheClass Reunion, have ensured that the genre’s future is frighteningly secure.

Close

Walmart has Become the King of Nostalgia

With other major stores like Best Buy getting out of the physical media game, places like Walmart have taken it upon themselves to become the one-stop-shop for all your nerdy nostalgic needs. These killer nooks will fit right in with their expensive line-up of horror action figures, steelbooks, and collectibles. Whether you’re an avid reader or just getting back into it, these nooks are a great excuse to start reading again or just buy more books. You can preview the four spooky pieces below that will be available for purchase at your local Walmart store in the near future. The Movies That Made Us is also currently streaming on Netflix.