Max Minghella to Direct Sci-Fi Horror Satire ‘Shell’ for HBO Max

HBO Max is low-key one of the best streaming services currently out there, and it’ll soon be adding to its already robust catalogue with the sci-fi horror satire Shell. The service acquired the spec script written by Jack Stanley with Max Minghella attached to direct.

As reported by Deadline, plot details are being kept under wraps, although sources say it is centered on the health and beauty industry. Minghella is best known as an actor, having appeared in The Handmaid’s Tale and The Mindy Project as well as the upcoming Saw spinoff Spiral. He made his directorial debut with 2018’s Teen Spirit, starring Elle Fanning as an aspiring singer entering an international competition. Shell will be Minghella’s second film as a director, which he is also producing via his company Blank Tape. Automatik Entertainment’s Fred Berger and Alicia Van Couvering are producing, with Jamie Bell and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones serving as executive producers. Bell, Berger, and Kavanaugh-Jones were also producers on Teen Spirit.

Meanwhile, Stanley’s recent credits include a rewrite for the Netflix / Bad Robot film Lou starring Allison Janney, as well as the supernatural thriller Possession: A Love Story, which is reportedly still in production with Brazilian filmmaker Fernando Coimbra at the helm.

Obviously, Shell is still in the very early stages of production, but what little information we know about it at this point is undeniably intriguing. Anything with “horror satire” in the title immediately gets my dollars. For more on HBO Max, check out our list of the best movies currently available on the service.