The Big Picture Shelley Duvall, best known for her iconic role in The Shining, has died at age 75.

She had a prolific career beyond The Shining, working with directors like Robert Altman, and even starred in and produced several children's projects.

Duvall's partner expressed his heartbreak and relief at her passing, acknowledging her recent struggles with mental illness and diabetes.

Shelley Duvall’s family announced this Thursday that the actor died in her sleep from complications of diabetes at her home in Blanco, Texas. Duvall was 75 years old. The announcement was made by her life partner, Dan Gilroy, who had been with her for over 30 years.

Though she’s starred in plenty of films throughout her career, Duvall’s face became burned into the memories of people around the world with one of the most famous scenes in The Shining: the moment in which Jack Nicholson’s character Jack Torrence tries to break his way inside a bathroom with an ax, and she’s inside screaming for her life. Duvall's performance is legendary for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that she had to endure director Stanley Kubrick’s demanding behavior, "crying for 12 hours a day for weeks on end," according to an interview she did with People magazine in 1981.

Aside from The Shining, Duvall also starred in other high-profile movies. She was in cinema classics like Annie Hall and Jane Campion’s The Portrait of a Lady. She was most prolific when working with the late director Robert Altman, who was also her mentor. With him, Duvall starred in seven movies including 3 Women, Nashville, and Popeye – in the latter, she played the live-action version of the iconic cartoon character Olive Oyl.

Shelley Duvall Was Also Prolific In Kids’ Entertainment Projects

Duvall also starred in the fantasy-adventure classic Time Bandits, a movie directed by Terry Gilliam that is about to get a reboot on Apple TV+ starring Lisa Kudrow and Taika Waititi. The actor was also a 2-time Emmy nominee due to her constant contribution to children’s programs. Her credits with children’s movies and series include Aliens For Breakfast, Frogs!, Suburban Commando, and Tim Burton’s short film Frankenweenie.

In a heartfelt message, Duvall’s partner made a brief but moving statement following her passing, paying tribute to her life and also expressing relief for the end of her ailments. Duvall herself had recently revealed to Dr. Phil that she was suffering from mental illness. Gilroy told THR, "My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley."

Duvall’s last acting role was in the 2023 horror/thriller The Forest Hills. Before that, the actor had been on an acting hiatusfor two decades. She is survived by her partner, Gilroy, and her three brothers.