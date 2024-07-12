Shelley Duvall was an effortlessly authentic, expressive and chameleonic acting talent who appeared in some of the greatest films ever made, across pretty much every genre. On July 11, news broke that the endearing and iconic star passed away at the age of 75. Over the coming days, there are bound to be discussions about what a singularly underrated—and, in the words of Stephen King, "underused"—talent Duvall truly was. Decades of performances hold up astonishingly well.

It's very important to mention Duvall did some of her finest and most committed work in television, most notably on her children's entertainment passion project Faerie Tale Theatre, an ambitious and often transporting star-studded storybook from the early years of Showtime. The Peabody-winning, long-running series still amazes in its commitment to telling stories for children in a fearless, sumptuous, red-blooded kind of a manner that's true to source material like the Brothers Grimm and Hans Christian Andersen. Shelley's feature film catalog is formidable, and ranking her best work is, frankly, no small task. It's a testament to Duvall's sheer abilities and contribution to film that excellent movies like Roxanne, Portrait of a Lady and even her feature-length "Rapunzel" from Faerie Tale Theatre narrowly missed the top ten. The following is intended to honor the legacy of one of the most underrated actors in film history. Shelley Duvall will be greatly missed.

10 'Popeye' (1980)

Appeared as Olive Oyl

Image via Paramount Pictures

Wonderfully strange and woefully misunderstood, frequent Duvall collaborator Robert Altman's musical comedy brings the comic strip of the same name to vivid live-action, with Robin Williams in the title role (because, seriously, who else could have pulled it off?). Duvall plays Olive Oyl in a lithe, convincing performance that's just as valuable to the movie, maybe more so. This is a very, very strange movie, but it's pure pleasure if you go along with it. Critics were generally unkind at the time (the film has been re-assessed), with Gene Siskel and Roger Ebert offering enthusiastic dissenting opinions (Ebert called it "lots of fun" and particularly praised Duvall's physicality).

Popeye isn't for everyone—perhaps most notably, it plays better for adults than children—but the marriage of committed performances and world-building was ahead of its time. It's an entrancing watch that should be even further re-assessed. It's long overdue for a proper restoration, too.

Popeye (1980) Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Release Date December 12, 1980 Director Robert Altman Cast Robin Williams , Shelley Duvall , Paul L. Smith , John Wallace , Paul Dooley , Richard Libertini , Ray Walston , Donald Moffat Runtime 114 Minutes Main Genre Comedy Writers Jules Feiffer Budget $20 Million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures , Walt Disney Productions , Robert Evans Productions , King Features Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures , Buena Vista International Expand

9 'Time Bandits' (1981)

Appeared as Dame Pansy

Image via HandMade Films

Terry Gilliam's comedic adventure fantasy Time Bandits isn't as universally known and quoted as, say, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, but it should be. The film follows a young boy (Craig Warnock) and several time-traveling treasure hunters through various eras. Shelley was a brilliant and underutilized comedienne, and perhaps no other film (except for perhaps Popeye) showcases this quite like Time Bandits, where she plays Pansy. Time Bandits also stars John Cleese, Sean Connery, Ian Holm and Michael Palin.

One of the greatest family-friendly fantasy films. Time Bandits enjoys general critical acclaim to this day, with its visual effects and ensemble cast the primary targets of praise. The film was re-released on a fine Criterion 4K disc in 2023, and a TV reboot will premiere on Apple TV+ July 24.

Time Bandits Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy A fantastical adventure begins when a boy encounters a band of time-traveling dwarfs who have stolen a map from the Supreme Being. Using the map, they hop through different eras and locations, aiming to amass treasure. Along the way, they meet historical personalities and legendary creatures. Their quest is complicated by the Supreme Being's pursuit and the sinister machinations of Evil, a dark force intent on acquiring the map for himself. The journey is filled with unexpected twists and encounters, as the characters navigate the dangers and wonders of time travel. Release Date July 16, 1981 Director Terry Gilliam Cast Craig Warnock , David Rappaport , Kenny Baker , Mike Edmonds , Malcolm Dixon , John Cleese Sean Connery , Shelley Duvall Runtime 110 Minutes Main Genre Adventure Writers Terry Gilliam , Michael Palin Budget 5000000.0 Studio(s) HandMade Films Expand

8 'Booker' (1984)

Appeared as Laura Burroughs

Close

Perhaps the most overlooked movie on this list is a touching made-for-TV dramatization of the early life of civil rights activist Booker T. Washington (Shavar Ross). CCH Pounder, Thalmus Rasulala, Judge Reinhold and LeVar Burton star alongside Duvall, who plays Laura Burroughs in the story of the young boy's overcoming of adversity through education post-Civil War, years before he would eventually found the Tuskegee Institute.

Booker originally premiered on the Disney Channel before circulating widely on VHS. It's an effective entertainment and educational tool for all ages. The WGA nominated Booker for distinguished achievement in writing for a children's drama.

Buy on Amazon

7 'Frankenweenie' (1984)

Appeared as Susan Frankenstein