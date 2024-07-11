The Big Picture Shelley Duvall thrived under Robert Altman's direction, defining iconic roles with her unique charm and versatility.

Duvall's vibrant portrayal of Olive Oyl in 'Popeye' saved the film from obscurity, showcasing her incredible talent.

'Popeye' encapsulates Duvall's greatness, highlighting her ability to bring life to even the most unconventional characters.

The late Shelley Duvall had a knack for stealing the show, whether it was from Jack Nicholson, Warren Beatty, Woody Allen, Robin Williams, or the mammoth cast of Nashville. The film world experienced a great loss with the passing of the actor, who, despite being inactive since the dawn of the century, has remained omnipresent in the movie world thanks to her iconic performances in The Shining and countless Robert Altman films from the 1970s. Duvall, with her eccentric screen persona and distinct physical characteristics, could've only been a star in the 1970s, a decade that subverted movie star expectations. She encapsulates her brilliance and versatility in Altman's notorious adaptation of Popeye, a bizarre film that even savvy audiences of the '70s weren't prepared for. Despite the divisiveness of Altman's off-kilter take on the spinach-loving sailor, we can all agree that Duvall's turn as Olive Oyl was a treasure.

Shelley Duvall Thrived Under Robert Altman's Direction

Speaking complimentary, no actor before or since looked like Shelley Duvall. With her expressive wide eyes and thin frame, she left an indelible impact at every turn, no matter the duration of her screen time. While attending college in Houston, she was recruited to take a screen test for Robert Altman, who was undergoing casting for his curious dramedy about a guardian angel living in the Astrodome, Brewster McCloud, which is where she made her film debut. Not long after, she became a staple, if not the stand-out star, of Altman's stock company, appearing in McCabe and Mrs. Miller, Thieves Like Us, Nashville, Buffalo Bill and the Indians, or Sitting Bull’s History Lesson, 3 Women (where she won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 1977), and Popeye. Of course, the film leading most of her obituaries is The Shining, the haunting Stanley Kubrick film that deconstructed Duvall's airy, whimsical side for a harrowing turn as a tortured wife and mother trapped in a desolate hotel. Even in brief appearances, such as in Annie Hall, playing a rock journalist, Duvall left an imprint on the screen.

The partnership between Robert Altman and Shelley Duvall deserves recognition as one of the most fulfilling cinematic pairings in history. Explaining why she keeps working with Altman, Duvall told The New York Times, "He has a great confidence in me, and a trust and respect for me, and he doesn’t put any restrictions on me or intimidate me, and I love him." Their unorthodox approach to their respective crafts complemented each other, as Altman's sweeping ensemble pieces and humanist character mediation defined an unmistakable auteur vision. Duvall's combination of effervescence and strong-willed determination defied the binary expectations of female characters. Altman's expressive camera work developed a spiritual kinship with Duvall's aura. The director once remarked that she "was able to swing all sides of the pendulum: charming, silly, sophisticated, pathetic, even beautiful."

The Unusual 'Popeye' is Carried By Shelley Duvall's Delightful Performance as Olive Oyl

The performance that crystalized Duvall's magnetic charm fittingly occurred in an adaptation of a long-running comic and cartoon. In Popeye, infamous for its troubled production, she played Olive Oyl, the damsel in distress with a strong, independent streak. Like many flops of its era, including Sorcerer and Heaven's Gate, time has been kind to Popeye, with modern viewers and critics reclaiming it as a misunderstood gem. Playing the titular role, the film was Robin Williams' first leading performance in a movie, coming off the momentum of his sitcom, Mork & Mindy. Revealed in the book, Fiasco: A History of Hollywood's Iconic Flops, production was delayed and extended due to inclement weather and a treacherous set on the island country, Malta, with Williams referring to his director as "Stalag Altman" due to his demanding conditions. While it failed to garner the same critical acclaim, Popeye was the Barbie of its time, as it was an auteur-driven and idiosyncratic interpretation of a beloved icon. Both Altman and Greta Gerwig used their respective characters as open canvases to say something personal about themselves or the culture at large. In Altman's case, however, his unusual tonal shifts and pacing were unsuitable for a mass audience.

Without the endearing performance by Shelley Duvall, Popeye's critical reputation would not have experienced a revival. The film is an acquired taste, but everyone can appreciate her turn as Olive Oyl and the exuberant energy she brings to every scene. If there was an actor perfectly suited to portray a cartoon character and inhabit a cartoon world, it was Duvall, who constantly evoked an aura that transcended naturalism. In his three-and-a-half-star review, Roger Ebert praised her performance, writing that she was "born" to play Olive. She is set to marry Captain Bluto (Paul L. Smith), the powerful town manager of Sweethaven. After meeting Popeye, she stands up to Bluto and ends their relationship. There is something genuinely inspiring and uplifting about Duvall's performance as a frivolous cartoon character. She gives one of her most calculated performances--knowing exactly when to play a scene broadly and when to play it internally through her expressive face. Her vivacious spirit crossed with her conviction makes her appealing to audiences of all ages.

'Popeye' Encapsulates What Made Shelley Duvall So Great

"She's not lightly scorned, and although she may tear apart a room in an unsuccessful attempt to open the curtains, she is fearless in the face of her terrifying fiancé," Ebert wrote, signaling Duvall's nuanced work. Her bumbling nature and strong-willed attitude are equally admirable. In 1980, she was at the peak of her powers, stealing every scene from Jack Nicholson in The Shining and Robin Williams in Popeye--his own star-making vehicle. Your mileage may vary on Williams' performance consisting of mumbling line readings, but Duvall is simply infectious. The actor, who never gave the same performance twice throughout her filmography, was also dynamic from scene to scene. Duvall's emotional range that Altman raved about is exemplified in her work as Olive Oyl, who performs the delightful musical number, "He Needs Me." The song, later repurposed by Altman-enthusiast Paul Thomas Anderson in Punch-Drunk Love, is a touching melody that not only carries the whimsical charm of the film but also demonstrates the romanticism of Duvall's screen presence.

It's easy to get swept up in hyperbole when a beloved figure dies, but Shelley Duvall was truly one-of-a-kind. Thanks to her eclectic filmography, unconventional beauty, and disinterest in playing it safe on the screen, she represented the creative ingenuity of New Hollywood during the 1970s. She possessed a larger-than-life persona while somehow remaining unknowable. Her mysterious nature made her a more compelling cinematic icon, which Robert Altman capitalized on by making her his on-screen avatar. Playing a broad cartoon character like Olive Oyl of the Popeye universe would be beneath most actors of her caliber, but for Duvall, she was just as humane as anybody else.

Popeye is available to rent on Prime Video in the U.S.

