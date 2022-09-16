Prime Video has brought in Tony Award nominee Tovah Feldshuh to join Colin in Black & White star Jaden Michael in their new young adult series Shelter per Deadline. The show is an adaption of the Mickey Bolitar series of novels from New York Times bestselling author Harlan Coben with Michael set to step in as the titular young detective. Feldshuh will recur in the series, appearing with previously announced cast members Constance Zimmer, Adrian Greensmith, Abby Corrigan, Sage Linder, and Brian Altemus.

The Mickey Bolitar books are themselves a spinoff of Coben's signature suspense fiction series centered on his uncle Myron Bolitar. Shelter adapts the first novel in Mickey's series, which follows Mickey amidst a challenging point in his life. A junior in high school, he's adjusting to his new life with a mom in rehab, a dead father, a grating aunt, and a new school in New Jersey with a camel for a mascot. On top of all that, he's confronted by a ghostly old woman who tells him his father is still alive, leaving him more confused than ever. He finds comfort in another student going through tragedy in Ashley Kent, but when she disappears and his search reveals that nothing she said was true, he's trapped in a wider conspiracy that forces him to find out what befell both her and his father in order to save himself.

Feldshuh will enter the series as Bat Lady, woman described as a "wraith-like recluse who gives Mickey an ominous disturbing piece of news." She comes into Shelter fresh off of Armageddon Time which made its Cannes premiere earlier this year. Throughout her career, she's earned two Emmy nominations for her role in 1978's Holocaust and for her guest appearance in Law & Order, though she's also well-known for her roles in Lady in the Water, Brewster's Millions, A Walk On the Moon, and The Walking Dead. Off-screen, however, she's been busy of late on Broadway, appearing in a production of Funny Girl opposite Lea Michele. For over four decades now, she's been on Broadway and has earned four Tony nominations over that time.

Image via AMC

RELATED: 'Blade Runner 2099' Series Produced By Ridley Scott Greenlit at Prime Video

Coben, whose work has inspired multiple series and films including Tell No One and Hold Tight, will serve as an executive producer on the Prime Video adaptation. MGM’s Rola Bauer will oversee the series with Coben's daughter Charlotte Coben also boarding as a producer and Erik Barmack joining Coben as an executive producer. The pilot was directed by Patricia Cardoso who also served as an executive producer.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more about Shelter as work gets underway on the series.