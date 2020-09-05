‘Shenmue’ Anime Series Based on the Sega Video Games Is Coming to Adult Swim

Fans of both Adult Swim’s Toonami and the Sega video game franchise Shenmue rejoice! An anime series adaptation of the popular game series is coming to Adult Swim. As reported by Deadline, the 13-episode series will also stream on WarnerMedia’s anime streaming service Crunchyroll. The series will be executive produced by the game’s creator Yu Suzuki.

“The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago and we’re so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime,” said Crunchyroll’s head of development Sarah Victor. “We’re eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production.”

“The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic!” said Jason DeMarco, VP & Creative Director for On-Air at Adult Swim.

In Shenmue, a young martial artist named Ryu Hazuki sets out to avenge his father's murder, who was killed by a man named Lan Di during the theft of a mysterious artifact called the dragon mirror. He ends up getting entangled in a world of rival gangs and magic powers that could resurrect the Qing Dynasty. In true video game fashion, kind of a lot is at stake. The games take place in 1986 and 1987, so it'll be interesting to see if the anime preserves that setting or chooses to update it to the present day.