The Big Picture Shep Rose's behavior at BravoCon worried his castmates and Andy Cohen.

Shep received a wake-up call from Andy Cohen after his drunk antics at the event.

He took Cohen's advice seriously, attended wellness retreats, and is now working on bettering himself for the new season.

Shep Rose has been a key person in Southern Charm since the beginning because he has been the wedge between the different generations shown on the reality show. Being a wedge, though, made him develop "Peter Pan Syndrome," which means he would not want to grow up and continue having the lifestyle of a 20-year-old. During the last season of Southern Charm, viewers noticed a big change in him, and it wasn't for the better. Season 9 came after Shep and his ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green decided to separate, and he did not take it lightly. Besides their breakup, he had felt betrayed by one of his best friends, Austen Kroll, as he had hooked up with Taylor after the Season 8 reunion.

There were many negative aspects against Shep, but it was his time at BravoCon that not only made his cast members worried about him but also the head honcho himself, Andy Cohen, became worried for him to the point which it would have been unknown if he would come back to the show or not. BravoCon is a time in which all Bravolebrities have the opportunity to meet their loyal fans, and this convention is considered work for them, so they still have to be on their best behavior while showing their personalities.

BravoCon Changed Everything for Shep Rose

Image via BravoTV.

BravoCon is when many viewers look forward to meeting their favorite people from their favorite Bravo shows. This past year, the convention was held in Las Vegas, and it was an exciting change for not only fans but also the Bravolebrities. Shep Rose attended the convention as a part of the cast of Southern Charm, but his behavior was not something many people were proud of seeing. At the Southern Charm reunion, it was revealed that Shep was, as he says, "Out of control, drunk in Las Vegas. I scared the s--t out of me. I was blacked out. I can't tell you what happened [at BravoCon]." She had a very difficult Season 9 of the show as it was after his breakup with Taylor and his finding out that his best friend had betrayed him and hooked up with her. Everything was negatively pointing towards him, and a change needed to be made.

Shep recently spoke with Mike Sarraille, host of the Everyday Warrior podcast, about the incident mentioning how BravoCon needed to be seen as a work trip for him, but he quickly forgot since he was in Las Vegas. He admitted to being "Loud and obnoxious," and he even got in trouble for his behavior with Bravo executives. After his Vegas stint, he mentioned receiving a call from Andy Cohen in which he essentially gave him a choice to get his act together, or he would be done with the show, "I got a really lovely call from Andy, who is a great guy. He was just like, 'Look, I want you around, and I want you to be around. And I don't want you not to have the decision to be around. You want things to end on your own terms if possible.' And it was a great call." Shep has shown that he took this phone call from Cohen seriously because, after the reunion, he attended different wellness retreats to better himself, which no one would have imagined him to do. With the new season of Southern Charm coming out soon, viewers cannot wait to see Shep 2.0.

Southern Charm A look at five families living in a protected Southern California enclave, and the real-life housewives who reside in one of the wealthiest planned communities in the country. Release Date March 3, 2014 Creator Bryan Kestner, Whitney Smith Cast Craig Conover , Shep Rose , Kathryn Dennis , Austen Kroll Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 9

Southern Charm is now streaming on Peacock.

Watch On Peacock