The Big Picture Sheree Whitfield, known as the "bone collector" of Atlanta, has been let go from RHOA for the third time.

Sheree's popularity grew due to her iconic moments, like "Who's going to check me boo," and fashion endeavors.

Despite being a voice of reason, Sheree's journey with RHOA has been filled with promotions, firings, and memorable feuds.

It seems a third time might have been the last chance Sheree Whitfield had on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as this peach has been let go from the show for the third time. The well-known "bone collector" of Atlanta will be missed by viewers of the reality series not only because she was one of the only OGs left on the show after Kandi Burruss announced she would be leaving but also because she was constantly trying to stir the pot in between the ladies, her iconic one-liners will never be forgotten. Her popularity grew even more after a great run on The Traitors USA, but it wasn't enough to bring her back for another season.

This may not be goodbye, though, since she has been able to come back three times, and every time, she has shaken every single cast member and created feuds that will not be forgotten. Sheree brought the light-hearted to this franchise, and ever since she was introduced, even though she may have gotten into arguments with every single one of the ladies at least once, she carried a significant weight on her shoulder during her last season to try to bring everyone together and have peace within each other.

No One Can Check Sheree Whitfield

Sheree Whitfield joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta during its first season. She has been one of the only OGs involved in the show as a guest or a full-time housewife for most seasons. She was a full-time member until its fourth season, came back in a "friend of" role for Season 8, and was a full-time housewife for Seasons 9 and 10, but she decided to leave for Season 11 because she got a "lowball offer" and also "know your worth." But that didn't stop her from appearing again for Season 13 as a guest and being promoted again as a full-time cast member for Season 14 and 15. Sheree has had a crazy journey throughout her time at RHOA. From firings to promotions, she has seen it all.

There will be a void left without her because she built herself to become the voice of reason for the cast, especially during her last two seasons when the whole group seemed very divided, thanks to the ongoing feud between Kenya Moore and Marlo Hampton. Even though she was much closer to Marlo, she knew that for the cast to be able to work, she needed to find ways to bring the ladies together, but it seemed any time she was close to succeeding, it would come crashing down with a low ball comment from either Kenya or Marlo.

Besides becoming the voice of reason later on, she has easily created some of the most memorable moments in Housewife's history, like her iconic "Who's going to check me boo" quote. Not only did she have great one-liners, but her feuds with Kim Zolciack and her "tugging" at her wig but the moment that will never be forgotten is her argument with Nene Leakes and their four-way call with Nene's promoter and Tyrone.

Sheree's Popularity Grew Over Time, Whether Loved or Hated

Even though Sheree was starting to become the voice of reason on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, her popularity grew during Season 14 when she announced she would release her long-awaited She by Sheree clothing collection after finally having a fashion show with fashions. Everybody had been waiting for many years to finally have the opportunity to purchase one of Sheree's long-awaited "joggers." Still, after being asked about it at the Season 14 reunion by Andy Cohen when everything would be available, all she said was her now iconic line, "September, spring, summer." Yes, her clothing line is available online now, but thanks to all the buzz about it, it broke her site, and orders took longer to deliver, but she made it work. Even pop star Rihanna showed some love to Sheree and supported her with her new clothing line venture.

Besides becoming a fashion icon, Sheree had the opportunity to join the Season Two cast of The Traitors USA. To everyone's surprise, she made it very far with her fellow peach Phaedra Parks but ultimately was eliminated before the final. Fans will miss Sheree, but the RHOA was necessary for the show, and maybe in the future, there could be another Sheree return.

Fans Believe Sheree Struggled For a Storyline

Some believe Sheree grew into becoming the voice of reason in the cast, but throughout Sheree's journey on the show, one thing never changed, and it's the fact that sometimes Sheree would be a background character in a strong cast because she didn't have a strong storyline in the show. Thus, she often seemingly picked fights with co-stars to stay relevant, or even choose sides of the villain. When thinking of a specific Sheree storyline shown in the show, it may be a struggle to think of a sturdy story that she kept going. Still, most of the things demonstrated about her were mostly for comedic relief, like her infamous Chateau Sheree, which kept being an ongoing joke around the ladies of the house, not being finished for many months.

Being famous for being a "bone collector" had perks with Sheree because it helped grow her popularity. Still, sometimes her bone collecting would not hit, like during her ongoing feud with Drew Sidora during Season 14. Fans struggled to support Sheree during this point because the beef seemed forced. Besides having storylines in which she didn't pay her employees, it was never clear who Sheree was dating. She also was very secretive about it, even though she would try to push her other cast mates to be honest about her life; in reality, she wasn't truthful about her relationships with Tyrone Gilliams and Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Martell Holt. With the latter, her relationship took center stage for the first few episodes of Season 15, and many believed it was a PR stunt. Their relationship fizzled as quickly as it began.

