We now know who will play Sherriff Mickey Fox's (Morena Baccarin) father in the upcoming Fire Country spin-off series, Sheriff Country. The spin-off, which was recently ordered by CBS for the 2025/2026 TV season, will follow Fox as she navigates the streets of small-town Edgewater, investigating its criminal activities. Just like the Mothership series, Sheriff Country will equally focus on the personal life of its main protagonist and, in this case, Fox's relationship with her ex-con father, who is still deeply involved in the life of crime even after leaving prison. Deadline now reports that Fox's father, Wes will be portrayed by W. Earl Brown, whom you may recognize from his roles in Deadwood, Yellowstone, and Preacher.

Sheriff Country will feature a complex father-daughter dynamic between the younger and older Fox and possibly between Cal Fire division chief Sharon Leone (Diane Farr) and Wes, who happens to be her step-father. Per CBS, Wes is described as "an off-the-grid marijuana grower who lives a semi-reclusive life in the mountains of Edgewater, allowing only a select few to know the location of his marijuana growing operation." This illegal business will be the major bone of contention between Wes and his law enforcement officer daughter and as such will create a constant between the two.

However, Wes won't be an entirely despicable character, as further details reveal he has a lovable side that will have fans sympathizing with him and his motivations. "Wes is kind and generous toward his family, particularly his granddaughter Skye. However, his good intentions are sometimes undermined by his unreliable nature," the character details further reveal. Fox won't have only her marijuana farmer dad to contend with, as the series will see her with a daughter whose wayward lifestyle will lead to a mysterious incident.

W. Earl Brown's Character Will Debut In 'Fire Country'

Image Via HBO

Audiences will get to see Brown in action as Wes first in an upcoming episode of Fire Country in a guest capacity that will set up the character for a series regular role when the spin-off premieres. Sheriff Country was foreshadowed with a back-door episode in Fire Country Season 2, Episode 6 titled "Alert the Sheriff," which saw the first introduction of Baccarin as Edgewater's Sheriff Fox. The episode featured a lot of action, as Fox was called up to investigate a case involving a convict who escaped from Three Rock leaving two dead Sheriffs in his wake. Additionally, the episode delved deep into familial ties, revealing Fox to be Sharon's step-sister as well as her hand in convicting her step-sister's son, Bode.

W. Earl Brown comes to the show bringing with him a wealth of experience in procedural drama, having featured in NYPD Blue, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: Miami, True Detective, Chicago Fire, among many others.

Sheriff Country does not have a premiere date yet. However, Fire Country Season 3's next episode "Promise Me" airs on CBS on December 13.

Your changes have been saved Fire Country A young convict joins a firefighting program looking for redemption and a shortened prison sentence. He and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region. Release Date October 7, 2022 Cast Max Thieriot , Kevin Alejandro , Jordan Calloway , Stephanie Arcila , Diane Farr , Billy Burke , Jules Latimer Seasons 3 Writers Max Thieriot , Tony Phelan , Joan Rater Network CBS Streaming Service(s) Paramount Plus Showrunner Max Thieriot , Tony Phelan , Joan Rater Expand

