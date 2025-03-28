Morena Baccarin is ready to maintain law and order in Edgewater in the new Fire Country spin-off series, Sheriff Country. In the new show set to premiere this fall, Baccarin plays Mickey Fox, Edgewater's sheriff, who is Sharon Leone's (Diane Farr) half-sister. Mickey has been Edgewater's sheriff for many years, but when the show premieres, problems come from her own backyard. Fire Country is set to air another Mickey-centric episode when the show returns on April 4. "Bode (Max Thieriot) and his aunt, Sheriff Mickey Fox, investigate the attempted murder of her estranged father, Wes Fox (W. Earl Brown)," reads the official logline for Fire Country Season 3, Episode 16, "Dirty Money." CBS released a sneak peek of the upcoming series, which shows Mickey getting involved in her father's dealings.

The video below promises a lot of action and drama. From shootouts that result in explosions to expeditions that unearth money literally buried in the ground, Mickey leaves no stone unturned. Mickey will be involved if she is needed, regardless of what anyone wants. The video also teases a family affair as Sharon joins Mickey and Wes in their search. Baccarin shared some details about her character with Collider. "I have a daughter, and I am enmeshed in this sort of, like drama, political drama that's happening in the town, having to do with illegal marijuana growth, which is what my dad got arrested for," said the Gotham star.

'Fire Country' Will Be Back

CBS has renewed Fire Country for Season 4, which will air alongside the spinoff when the 2025/2026 TV season begins later this year. The network, however, has yet to reveal the schedule, so it will be a while before we know on which day and what time the shows will air. The Season 3 finale for Fire Country airs next month. On April 25, the show will sign off for the season with a two-hour finale that puts the lives of beloved characters at risk. In Episode 21, “A Change in the Wind,” Bode and Manny (Kevin Alejandro) jump into action to protect the patrons and property when a fire erupts at a gas station. In Episode 22, “I’d Do It Again," Extremely high winds and dangerous conditions push the Zebel Ridge fire into Edgewater, threatening Three Rock and Walter’s (Jeff Fahey) care facility."

Catch new episodes of Fire Country on Fridays on CBS, and stay tuned for more Sheriff Country updates before the show debuts in the fall.