Fire Country fans and Sheriff Country enthusiasts have plenty to celebrate this week, as actress Morena Baccarin has just unveiled three intriguing behind-the-scenes images on her Instagram, teasing her upcoming spin-off series, Sheriff Country.

The photos — taken on a mist-shrouded set — offer a first glimpse into an apparently dark, moody atmosphere and confirm that production is already underway (or at least actively ramping up) for a possible 2025/2026 TV season debut. In the first image, Baccarin stands alongside her co-star Diane Farr, both striking dramatic poses with their hands. The set appears to be a dense forest at night, with artificial light streaming through the trees, lending an almost otherworldly vibe.

Baccarin captioned her post referencing the term “TV sisters” and hinted at the strong familial ties that will be central to Sheriff Country’s storyline, especially given the bombshell reveal that her character — Sheriff Mickey Fox — is the estranged half-sister of Fire Country mainstay Sharon Leone (Farr). A second image shows Baccarin and the same co-star in a lighter moment, smiling for the camera while still bathed in the forest’s hazy glow. That sense of camaraderie and tension mirrors how Sheriff Country is also poised to bring to the table personal drama coupled with small-town crime.

‘Sheriff Country’ and ‘Fire Country’ Will Have Crossovers

Fans already know from Fire Country’s Season 2 backdoor pilot episode, “Alert the Sheriff,” that Mickey’s connection to Sharon runs deep — and somewhat painfully so, given her role in convicting Sharon’s son, Bode (Max Thieriot). So in addition to Mickey’s complicated family bonds, the spin-off promises to feature fresh characters and potential crossovers with the parent show, Fire Country, which is on a mid-season break right now and returns on January 31, 2025.

With both shows taking place in the same small-town locale, a fluid back-and-forth of characters and narratives seems almost certain and after Baccarin’s post, it’s clear that we’re going to see Sharon in Sheriff Country almost like DC fans back in the day enjoyed The Green Arrow (Stephen Amell) popping up in Grant Gustin-starrer The Flash every now and then.

While the exact premiere date for Sheriff Country is still under wraps, we can hope for a 2025/2026 release. Until then, fans can savor these newly shared images and watch the ongoing third season of Fire Country on Paramount+ when it returns to the screens after 7-week hiatus on January 31, 2024, with Season 3, Episode 9, “Coming in Hot.”

