It looks like there’s a new leader in town for the upcoming CBS drama Sheriff Country. According to Deadline, Matt Lopez, creator of the 2022 family drama Promised Land, has just been confirmed as Sheriff Country’s showrunner and executive producer. This announcement comes a little over a month after CBS’s original series order for Sheriff Country, which will begin airing during the network's 2025-2026 season.