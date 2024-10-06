It is an age in which television reboots and continuations are ever present, as networks seem to be insistent on revitalizing once-popular franchises in order to appeal to an established fanbase. This has worked brilliantly when a new iteration of a franchise is able to completely differentiate itself from what came before, such as Vince Gilligan’s work making Better Call Saul ,a prequel to the Breaking Bad story. At other times, attempted reboots like Fuller House and the most recent iteration of Frasier have lost the magic that made them so successful in the first place. Despite claims by producer Sue Vertue that the series may be looking at a potential continuation, Sherlock is best left alone with no revival.

When it first debuted in 2010, Sherlock felt like a breath of fresh air compared to other mystery shows that were on the air; although the series retained many of the recurring hallmarks consistent in other iterations of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories, it was set within modern times, and addressed current fears about cyberterrorism, political instability, and loneliness. Although the chemistry between Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman was never anything less than excellent, Sherlock would only hurt its own legacy if a comeback was attempted.

‘Sherlock’ Suffered a Decline in Quality

Image via BBC

Sherlock suffered the classic issue of peaking too early, as the show never quite topped the exciting second season in which Sherlock and John squared off with the legendary supervillain Moriarty, played in an award-winning performance by Andrew Scott. Moriarty was the ultimate Sherlock villain because he was the only character that was Sherlock’s intellectual equal; the difference between them is that Moriarty is willing to make any sacrifices necessary in order to “win” what he considered to be “the great game.” It was through his competition with Moriarty that Sherlock realized that there were more important things for him to care about, such as his friends. Sherlock’s dramatic self-sacrifice at the end of the episode “The Reichenbach Fall” offered a definitive conclusion to the Moriarty storyline, and promised an exciting mystery regarding the nature of his survival for the subsequent season to address.

Unfortunately, Sherlock never offered a satisfying answer about how its main character survived. It may have been easy to dismiss this error if the show had conceived of a compelling new antagonist, but unfortunately, there was never another villain who could match Scott in terms of pure charisma. Lars Mikkelsen was completely adequate as the ruthless businessman Charles Augustus Magnussen, but he never managed to get under Sherlock’s skin in the same way that Moriarty had. Similarly, Toby Jones’ eccentric performance as the serial killer Culverton Smith may have been entertaining in a more straightforward crime procedural show, but felt completely out of place in a more prestigious drama series.

‘Sherlock’s Path To Move Forward Is Muddy

Close

Sherlock’s final season introduced a new plot twist that only made previous seasons more confusing, as the series unveiled that Sherlock's secret sister, Eurus (Sian Brooke), had secretly been manipulating events the entire time. While the notion of a sibling rivalry lasting until adulthood was certainly an intriguing concept, the nature of the revelation was haphazard and tested the viewers’ patience; there were only so many times in which plot points could be explained away by misinterpretation or a double identity. Sherlock had always had a flair for the theatrical, but the final season completely disregarded any sense of internal logic for the sake of fan service. Sherlock’s “mind palace” was an interesting framing device that explained how his brain worked, but it wasn’t nearly as compelling if it was the centerpiece of entire episodes.

1:37 Related Why We’re Still Waiting on 'Sherlock Holmes 3' A third installment seems to be just as elusive as one of Holmes’ cases.

Sherlock has left its characters in a position where they can no longer advance, as there isn’t anything else that could test Sherlock and Johns’ partnership that they haven’t already experienced. While the series had the potential to add a compelling new player to their dynamic through the introduction of John’s wife, Mary Morstan (Amanda Abbington), her shocking demise ruled out the possibility of a significant change to the heroic dynamic. It was perhaps Sherlock’s holiday special, “The Abominable Bride,” that was most indicative that the show was incapable of moving forward. While the notion of a historical thriller set tangentially in the Sherlock universe was an intriguing one, the special ended with a cheap reveal that tried to tie back into the previously established villains.

There Is No Shortage of Sherlock Holmes Adaptations

The overabundance of Sherlock Holmes stories makes it harder for Sherlock to feel relevant, especially considering that the series has already done its version of the most famous stories, such as “A Study in Pink,” “The Great Game,” “A Scandal in Belgravia,” and “The Hounds of Baskerville.” While it is unclear whether Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law will ever end up reprising their roles for a third installment in the Sherlock Holmes trilogy, Guy Ritchie does appear to be working on a new Young Sherlock Holmes series that could potentially reinvent the character for a younger audience. While it was once considered to be the “lesser” of the modern Holmes adaptations, the CBS procedural Elementary managed to run for seven seasons without a significant decline in quality; it also offered fans the type of satisfying concussion that Sherlock lacked.

The cast of Sherlock has moved on from the show, so to see them returning for a half-hearted soft reboot would be a shame. Cumberbatch has proven to be a very dynamic actor, earning Academy Award nominations for his fantastic performances in The Imitation Game and The Power of the Dog; Freeman has subsequently succeeded by acting against type, having recently given a standout performance in the zombie thriller Cargo. Sherlock was an interesting experiment that certainly had its high points, but a continuation threatens to diminish any good will that the series ever earned.

Sherlock is streaming on Hulu in the U.S.

Watch on Hulu