A cherished highlight of crime mystery television in the 2010s, one that thrives with its performances and its savvy writing, Sherlock is nothing short of an immense pop-culture phenomenon. The hit BBC series runs as a modernized adaptation of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s serialized publications that ran from the 1880s through to 1927, in which the titular genius Sherlock Holmes (Benedict Cumberbatch) scurries around contemporary London solving cases and combating criminal masterminds with help from his colleague, flatmate, and friend, Dr. John Watson (Martin Freeman).

While Sherlock’s somewhat limited run consists of just 13 episodes spread across four seasons and a special one-off release in 2016, it is still a terrific testament to the series that every single one of its entries has proven to be incredibly rewatchable. From the deliciously twisty and decadently fun to the utterly heart-stopping, these 10 episodes are the easiest ones to go back to time and time again.