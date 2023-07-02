It sure has been a long time since we've seen Guy Ritchie and Robert Downey Jr.'s action-packed take on literature's greatest detective, and fans of the first two films have been eagerly awaiting news about a Sherlock Holmes 3.

Sherlock Holmes is easily one of the most prolific characters in storytelling. The book series by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle has inspired more than a few adaptations and stories in television, gaming, and film. It's also impossible to deny that many of the great detective tales and murder mystery storylines from today were directly inspired by the adventures of Detective Sherlock Holmes and his assistant Doctor John Watson. While television has proven to be an excellent home for the iconic character, director Guy Ritchie offered a fascinating cinematic take on Holmes made for two remarkably entertaining films.

2009's Sherlock Holmes is an excellent example of an action-centric modernization of a classic established character done right. Ritchie's fast-paced editing style makes the film a visual treat, almost making audiences feel as if they're in the mind of its titular detective. Even better is the perfect casting and remarkable chemistry of Robert Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as John Watson, making for great moments of drama and comedy. The buddy-cop period piece continues remarkably well in the sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which saw the two face off against Holmes' arch-nemesis, Professor James Moriarty (Jared Harris).

Following A Game of Shadows' cliffhanger ending, talks of a third film have been circulating for quite some time, yet development progress has proven to be rather slow. Still, according to Robert Downey Jr.'s wife and producer, Susan Downey, the project is still a "priority" for the Iron Man star. To learn more about the planned threequel's cast, plot, director, and more, here is everything we know so far about Sherlock Holmes 3.

When Is Sherlock Holmes 3 Coming Out?

Sherlock Holmes 3 technically began early development relatively soon after Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, though it would spend several years in development hell. The project seemingly got back on track in 2018 when the film was given a 2020 release date. Couple continuing production issues with the global pandemic, which reached its peak in 2020, and the project was delayed again into 2021. Clearly, that date didn't work out either, as it is now 2023, and the project has still not seen the light of day. Still, reporting has been consistent that Robert Downey Jr. is still fiercely committed to the project and hopes to expand the Sherlock Holmes universe beyond the films.

Where Can You Watch Sherlock Holmes 3?

With no release date in sight as of now, there is also no confirmed format for Sherlock Holmes 3. That being said, the two prior films were big hits at the box office, with both Sherlock Holmes and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows bringing in half a billion dollars each. That gives decent credence to the idea that the third film will also premiere in theaters. Being a production of Warner Brothers, Sherlock Holmes 3 would also more than likely be coming to Max for its streaming platform of choice eventually.

Is There a Trailer for Sherlock Holmes 3?

Sherlock Holmes 3 is still a long way from filming, so it will be quite some time until we get a glimpse of Sherlock Holmes and John Watson's next mystery. In the meantime, you can watch the trailer for the first film in the player below.

Who Stars in Sherlock Holmes 3?

If and when we finally do get Sherlock Holmes 3, it is a sure bet that Robert Downey Jr. will be reprising the role of his iconic detective from 221B Baker Street. Downey Jr.'s debut as Sherlock Holmes could not have come at a better time in the beloved actor's career, releasing right in between the first two wildly successful Iron Man films. After ending his tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Tony Stark, Downey Jr. slowed down in his acting work but is set to end his three-year hiatus with Oppenheimer finally.

Also, almost assuredly returning is Jude Law, who is likely looking for a new franchise to return to now that the Fantastic Beasts films are all but confirmed to be defunct. Other supporting characters we could potentially see return are Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) as Mary Watson, Stephen Fry (V for Vendetta) as Mycroft Holmes, and Eddie Marsan (The World's End) as Inspector Lestrade. Another potential returning figure is Chernobyl star Jared Harris as the infamous Professor Moriarty, despite the criminal mastermind being presumed dead at the end of the last film.

What Is the Sherlock Holmes Story So Far?

2009's Sherlock Holmes film takes place midway through the detective's career, showcasing him as an intellectually brilliant freelance vigilante who is able to plan out complex moves in a matter of seconds. Along with his partner, doctor, and friend John Watson, Holmes is able to put serial killer Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong) to justice, sending him to be hanged. The mystery begins when Lord Blackwood seemingly cheats death, murdering three individuals all through seemingly supernatural means. Holmes and Watson, ever the skeptics, ultimately discover that Blackwood merely used planning and trickery to make his crimes look like magic, and put him down once and for all. However, this is only the beginning, as there is another shadowy figure who is lurking in the shadows.

That perfectly leads into Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, which sees Holmes and Professor Moriarty come face to face for the first time. Holmes develops a tense rivalry with Moriarty almost right away after discovering that the villain murdered his beloved Irene Adler (Rachel McAdams) - a woman whom Holmes had complicated romantic feelings for. Moriarty proves to be a deadly equal to Holmes, being one of the few people in the world who has been able to outsmart him. The last confrontation we saw between the two ended with Sherlock pulling himself and Moriarty down into an icy abyss, seemingly killing them both. However, the film's ending reveals that Sherlock is alive, though he is keeping that fact a secret for unknown reasons.

Who Is Making Sherlock Holmes 3?

Despite helming the first two Sherlock Holmes films, featuring many of the filmmaker's signature trademarks, Guy Ritchie is not expected to return to the director's chair for Sherlock Holmes 3. Instead, Rocketman filmmaker Dexter Fletcher will be taking over directing duties, though Ritchie has indicated that he's open to being involved in the project.

Are There Any Other Sherlock Holmes Projects in Development?

In 2020, Robert Downey Jr. expressed interest in building a cinematic universe set in his Sherlock Holmes universe. The ball began to get rolling on that concept when it was announced in 2022 that several Sherlock Holmes spin-off shows are in development for Max, generating a lot of hope that we'll see the franchise return someday despite the long-delayed third installment.