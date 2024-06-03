The Big Picture While Sherlock Holmes 3 is still in development purgatory, Susan Downey assures fans the project isn't dead.

RDJ and Jude Law's chemistry is undeniable, but the team wants a killer plot before reuniting Holmes and Watson.

Guy Ritchie left the Sherlock Holmes 3 project up to RDJ, hinting that there may be hope for the dynamic duo's return.

Sherlock Holmes fans, rejoice! Or at least, keep that bottle of champagne on ice a little longer. The third installment of the franchise starring Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law has been in development purgatory for what feels like an eternity. But according to producer Susan Downey, the game is still afoot — even if that foot is moving at a snail's pace. In a recent chat with Screen Rant to promote the third season of Netflix's Sweet Tooth, Downey spilled the tea on the status of Sherlock Holmes 3. Spoiler alert: there isn’t much to report. However, she did assure us that the project isn't as dead as a doornail.

“Every day we talk about, 'What is the best next version of that?' Anytime I see Robert and Jude [Law] together, which fortunately, I do get to see a few times a year, we hang out, and I’m just like, ‘Can I get these guys back on screen together?’ It’s magic. There needs to be a really strong reason, it needs to be a great story, and we do have some things in the works.”

Translation: It's complicated, but they're working on it. The chemistry between Downey Jr. and Law is undeniable, and the team wants to make sure that any new story is worth the hype. And frankly, who can blame them? You don’t just throw Sherlock and Watson back together without a killer plot, for the sake of it.

The first Sherlock Holmes movie, directed by Guy Ritchie, hit theaters in 2009 and was a smash hit, followed by the equally successful sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in 2011. Since then, fans have been twiddling their thumbs, eagerly awaiting news on a third film. Dexter Fletcher was supposed to take the directorial reins from Ritchie, but the project has been moving slowly.

Will Guy Ritchie Make 'Sherlock Holmes 3?'

In 2022, Collider got some insight from Ritchie himself. “Well, honestly, I left this up to Robert [Downey Jr.]. So Robert wanted to be in charge of this. The ball’s in his court, so he’s in charge of the script, he’s in charge of the whole thing. I’ve moonwalked out of that until there’s a time for me to get involved,” Ritchie said. In other words, RDJ is the Sherlock in this scenario, and everyone else is just along for the ride.

Adding another twist to the tale, there is a Young Sherlock Holmes series coming. So, while you might be waiting a bit longer for the third film, there's a glimmer of hope that the Sherlock Holmes universe will expand in other ways. In the end, while Sherlock Holmes 3 isn't right around the corner, it's not dead yet either. With Susan Downey, Robert Downey Jr., and the rest of the team dedicated to bringing the dynamic duo back in a story that does them justice, we might just get a sequel that’s worth the wait. So keep your deerstalker hats on, folks, you may still yet need them.

