Sherlock Holmes is one of the most beloved characters in fiction and serves as the epitome of what a great detective should be. Given that the rights to the character are now within the public domain, any studio or production company can make a project based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s source material. Like Robin Hood, King Arthur, The Three Musketeers, Tarzan, and Zorro, Holmes has appeared in so many different adaptations that even someone who has never read any of the original stories may consider themselves to be an expert on the character. However, the two Sherlock Holmes films from director Guy Ritchie were the first to in-depth explore Holmes’ (Robert Downey Jr.) skills as a boxer.

Guy Ritchie Turns Sherlock Holmes Into an Action Hero

It wasn’t a surprise that Ritchie wanted to turn his adaptation of the story into a more straightforward action movie, given how successful he has been at making gritty British crime thrillers like Snatch and Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Ritchie’s involvement was bound to generate backlash for “disrespecting” the source material, but Holmes’ training in boxing rings has been a core part of the character since his inception. The classic novel The Sign of Four features Holmes introducing himself as a former prize fighter, a fact that he later references in “The Adventure of the Gloria Scott.” The shrewd detective even got in the ring himself in “The Adventure of the Solitary Cyclist," and discusses his training with John Watson. Although both 2009's Sherlock Holmes and 2011's Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows are stylized to the extreme, Ritchie’s references to an underrated aspect of Holmes’ backstory were a niche reference that true fans of the character could appreciate.

Guy Ritchie Found an Inventive Way To Show Sherlock Holmes Boxing

Ever since the debut of The Matrix in 1999, Hollywood has been obsessed with using slow-motion action sequences that put an emphasis on background details and flying weapons. Although it's a technique that has been used as a gimmick by filmmakers like Zack Snyder and Paul W.S. Anderson, Ritchie used slow motion in Sherlock Holmes to examine the character’s analytical skills. Robert Downey Jr.’s version of the character can certainly hold his own in a fight; he succeeds in besting his opponents by identifying their points of vulnerability and examining how physics works. It was an interesting way to examine the intellectual side of combat, and why Holmes would be able to succeed in a sport commonly practiced by more seasoned athletes. The use of slow motion actually helps the audience understand how Holmes’ mind works in a way that had previously only been possible when reading the original interior monologues that Doyle had written in his short stories.

Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes films also examine the psychological reasons why Holmes enjoys boxing so much. Downey Jr.’s version of Holmes isn’t a comic buffoon, but he’s deeply bored by society, as he feels that no one equals his intelligence; while spending time with his best friend Watson (Jude Law) does temporarily provide him with some entertainment, he finds that his long time partner seeks a normal life with a family that he would never be able to settle for. Boxing is a means for Holmes to detox and distract his mind when he feels overwhelmed by the many problems that he could be solving. In an era before medical practices grew that advanced in studying psychology, Holmes’ boxing served as his own means of personal mental health therapy.

Robert Downey Jr. Turned ‘Sherlock Holmes’ Into an Action Movie

Downey Jr. was able to make Sherlock Holmes engaging for a new generation by transforming him into a charismatic, charming hero who was willing to put himself in the thick of danger in order to solve some dangerous crimes. Even if it was set in the 19th century and featured Downey Jr. with a surprisingly excellent English accent, Sherlock Holmes may have been targeting that same audience that had seen Iron Man the previous summer. While anyone who has seen Snatch knows that Ritchie can shoot boxing scenes like no one else, Sherlock Holmes finds a compelling angle to take the mystery that remains true to the essence of the character. Although many of the British law enforcement officials have come to believe that the criminal mastermind Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong) has some supernatural abilities, Holmes reminds everyone that everything can be explained by some good ol' science. As is typical in one of Doyle’s stories, it is always logic that wins the day.

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows may have featured even more action than its predecessor, but it also delved deeper into the character’s mythology. The sequel featured Jared Harris as the ruthless Professor James Moriarty, an evil villain that essentially serves as the Joker to Holmes’ Batman. Like Holmes, Moriarty is a character so intellectually superior to the rest of English society that he feels like the walls are closing in around him. The difference between them is that while Holmes likes to test what he can get away with, Moriarty seems to revel in his own cruelty. Holmes’ boxing skills play a prominent role in the final act of Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, in which the detective must brawl with Moriarty and commit the ultimate act of self-sacrifice, before teasing a potential third installment.

The Sherlock Holmes Films Honor Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes films retain the original location, yet tell the story in a way that appeals to younger viewers. As much as it is easy to classify Doyle’s original stories as works of classical literature, they were actually a form of populist entertainment that were widely read upon their initial publication. Ritchie may have added some nifty new tricks to his style, but he retains the original intent and feel of Doyle’s work. Ironically, adaptations like Sherlock and Elementary were so intent on trying to retrofit the narrative into a modern context that they missed some of the commercial sensibilities that were integral to the original stories that Doyle had written.

Although the first two films were both critical and financial hits, it doesn't seem like a third film in Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes franchise is moving forward anytime soon, despite conflicting reports and many false production starts. Ritchie has instead decided to take an entirely new spin on the character with the upcoming Young Sherlock Holmes television series adaptation starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin, as Downey Jr. has decided to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe to play Dr. Doom in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. The acclaim that the Sherlock Holmes franchise earned certainly benefitted the direction that both Ritchie and Downey Jr. took next, but it is unfortunate that the series may never get a proper conclusion.

