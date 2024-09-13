It was announced at the end of July that Robert Downey Jr. would return to Marvel to star in the next two Avengers movies as Doctor Doom, but one year after he suited up as Iron Man for the first time, he also played the world's greatest detective. Downey stars opposite Jude Law in Sherlock Holmes, the 2009 whodunnit mystery adventure film that has jumped into the top 10 most popular movie chart on Hulu.

The film follows Downey's Sherlock Holmes and Law's John Watson as they engage in a battle of wit and brawn with a dangerous nemesis who threatens the safety and security of all England. In addition to Downey and Law, Sherlock Holmes also stars Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, Eddie Marsan, and Kelly Reilly, and the film currently sits at a 70% score from critics and a 77% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Sherlock Holmes is based on the famous novel by Arthur Conan Doyle, and Lionel Wigram, Simon Kinberg, Anthony Peckham, and Michael Robert Johnson also have credit for the screenplay. Kinberg is best known for directing the classic action comedy starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and he has also worked on several X-Men projects set in the Fox Marvel universe.

Guy Ritchie directed Sherlock Holmes, and it is among his most famous works, along with The Gentlemen, the 2019 caper comedy starring Matthew McConaughey and Jeremy Strong, and Wrath of Man, the action flick starring Jason Statham. Ritchie most recently directed Henry Cavill and Alan Ritchson in The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, and also helmed The Gentlemen spin-off series of the same name for Netflix.

What Other Non-Marvel Projects Has Robert Downey Jr. Been In?

Robert Downey Jr. will always be nearly indistinguishable from the role of Iron Man in the MCU, but he has been in other major projects over the years. His recent performance as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer won him his first Oscar and will go down as one of his most famous characters. He's also played Hank Palmer in The Judge, Paul Avery in Zodiac, Kirk Lazarus in Tropic Thunder, and Charles Chaplin in Chaplin.

Sherlock Holmes stars Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law and was written by Simon Kinberg and directed by Guy Ritchie. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Sherlock Holmes on Hulu internationally and on Max in the U.S.

