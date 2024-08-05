The Big Picture Sherlock Holmes starring Robert Downey Jr. has climbed the ranks on Max's streaming chart, surpassing other popular films.

Downey Jr. will not be reprising his role as Iron Man, but will play iconic villain Doctor Doom in upcoming Marvel films.

The film adaptation of Sherlock Holmes boasts an all-star Hollywood cast and follows the detective on thrilling mysteries in Victorian London.

Just one year after what many would consider Robert Downey Jr.'s most important role of his career, he starred in another movie which is shaking up the Max top 10 streaming chart. Sherlock Holmes, which Downey stars in alongside Jude Law, has crept into the top three on Max, overtaking Michael Keaton's Knox Goes Away, but falling short of both Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2. In addition to Downey and Law, Sherlock Holmes also stars Oscar-nominee Rachel McAdams, Mark Strong, and Eddie Marsan. The film comes from acclaimed director Guy Ritchie, who is reuniting with the character of Sherlock Holmes after all these years to work on a TV series titled Young Sherlock.

Sherlock Holmes is based on the legendary characters from Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, and the screenplay for the film was penned by Michael Robert Johnson, Anthony Peckham, Simon Kinberg, and Lionel Wigram. The film released on Christmas Day in 2009 and boasts a 70% critics score and a 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Sherlock Holmes follows Sherlock (Downey Jr.) and his partner Watson (Law) on a journey to solve a crime and stop a criminal who threatens the safety of all England. The film was also nominated for two Oscars, with legendary composer Hans Zimmer earning recognition for his composing work, and both Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer receiving a nomination for Best Art Direction, despite neither trophy ending up in Sherlock Holmes' trophy case.

'Sherlock Holmes' Star Robert Downey Jr. Is Returning to Marvel After Only Several Years Away

When Downey Jr.'s Iron Man perished at the end of Avengers: Endgame, most fans assumed it was the end of the line for his time as Tony Stark, barring a potential cameo return in Avengers: Secret Wars via the multiverse. However, this proved not to be the case, and Downey will reunite with the franchise that made him one of the most popular actors on the planet. But, instead of returning to the role of Iron Man, Downey will play Victor Von Doom, best known as iconic villain Doctor Doom, in both Avengers: Doomsday (formerly titled Kang Dynasty) and Avengers: Secret Wars. While it has been confirmed that Downey will not be playing a Tony Stark variant who evolved into Doctor Doom, it's unclear at this time how Marvel Studios will navigate the return of its most treasured actor without sacrificing the integrity of his story's conclusion in Endgame.

Sherlock Holmes has infiltrated the top three most popular movies on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and stream Sherlock Holmes exclusively on Max.

