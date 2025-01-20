The iconic detective Sherlock Holmes was created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. First appearing in print in the 1887 story A Study in Scarlet, Holmes has since been reimagined, recreated, and reinvented across numerous projects in both television and film, but always with those keen observation skills and logical reasoning, he is so well known for exhibiting while investigating different cases alongside Dr. John Watson. While older on-screen projects portray Holmes in Doyle’s vision, modern versions have seen females take on the iconic roles of Holmes and Watson.

From the popular television 2010 British series Sherlock, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, to the 2018 Japanese series Miss Sherlock, starring Yuko Takeuchi and Shihori Kanjiya, Holmes and Watson have seen many iterations of their characters over the years. There is even Enola Holmes, a Netflix movie that takes a look into the life of Holmes’ younger sister. Yes, it is elementary to think these are the only Sherlock projects available to fans of the character, but these upcoming shows and movies are some of the best and most entertaining! So, get ready; the game is afoot on Baker Street!

10 'Sherlock Holmes' (2009)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Set in 1890 London, Sherlock (Robert Downey Jr.) and Watson (Jude Law) are on the hunt for a serial killer, an aristocratic man named Lord Henry Blackwood (Mark Strong). Stopping him from completing a ritualistic murder, Blackwood is sentenced to death, or so the two men thought. A member of the occult and a practitioner of dark magic, it looks as though Blackwood has risen from the dead. It is now up to Holmes and Watson to find Blackwood and stop him before he kills again.

Leaning more on the action side of film, Sherlock Holmes brings in car chases, explosions, and some hand-to-hand combat as the main character and his partner fight their way through the London Underground to find their mark. It is an interesting and younger take on the famed detective, something that isn’t seen often throughout film. It contains strong characters with incredible chemistry, namely Downey Jr. and Law’s bromance, and is an incredibly entertaining movie to watch on a rainy day. Due to its positive reception, the actors returned for the 2011 sequel, Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.

9 ‘Mr. Holmes’ (2015)

Directed by Bill Condon

Taking a look at the character of Sherlock Holmes during his retirement, Mr. Holmes is more of a drama than a hard-hitting mystery, even though there are some aspects of the genre thrown into the film. At 93 years old, Sherlock (Ian McKellen) has retired to a farmhouse in Sussex where he lives with a housekeeper, Mrs. Munro (Laura Linney), and her son, Roger (Milo Parker). While he is there, Sherlock wants to remember the details of his final case and the reason for his retirement from the detective business. Something that would have been easy back in the day, Sherlock’s failing memory, makes it hard for him to remember.

Mr. Holmes is an interesting take on the iconic character, showing someone with deteriorating health and not the younger version who is typically seen running around London solving cases with ease. A heartwarming tale of forgiveness and life, McKellen’s Sherlock is tender and compassionate, characteristics that aren’t often associated with the character, especially when it comes to him speaking with younger kids. The film focuses on the man and not the mysteries, something fans of the character might find intriguing to watch.

8 ‘Murder By Decree’ (1979)

Directed by Bob Clark

Diving into the criminal underworld in London, Sherlock Holmes (Christopher Plummer) and Dr. Watson (James Mason) decides it is time to investigate the gruesome string of murders done by Jack the Ripper. To Holmes, it seems as though the police force is keeping vital information to themselves, seemingly protecting one of their own. So, he and Watson are on their own, journeying to the London Underground, where they can hopefully find information that will lead them to the apprehension of the serial killer.

Murder By Decree is a bit different from other Sherlock adaptations as it brings the viewers in a dramatized telling of the real-life murders conducted by Jack the Ripper, a serial killer who has never been caught. A mystery thriller, the film does take some liberties, including that of Holmes meeting up with a psychic (Donald Sutherland) and a woman trapped in a psychiatric prison (Genevieve Bujold), side quests the detective usually wouldn’t do, since it is “unreliable information.” Even so, the chemistry between Plummer and Mason is incredible and Murder By Decree is a fun thriller Sherlock fans shouldn’t miss out on.

7 ‘The Woman in Green’ (1945)

Directed by Roy William Neill

Sherlock Holmes (Basil Rathbone) and Dr. Watson (Nigel Bruce) have their hands full in The Woman in Green as they take on a case dealing with a string of murders. A number of attractive women are being murdered across the city, their fingers being cut from their hands. While it seems like the obvious work of a psychopath, Holmes believes there is a bit more to the case. He soon figures out that the mastermind behind the killings is his enemy, Professor Moriarty (Henry Daniell). Now, Holmes and Watson need to figure out a key detail: who Moriarty is hiring to actually go through with the murders because the Professor isn’t actually getting his hands dirty. Is he?

The Women in Green is a timeless tale that showcases some brilliant on-screen acting. The film might be a bit silly at times, namely with the hypnotism (if you know, you know), but it continues on an even footing throughout the entire narrative. Rathbone is charming and charismatic as Holmes, always bringing an energy to each of his scenes that makes it believable that he is the smartest person in the room, while Bruce brings a comedic touch to his scenes as Watson.