Warner Brothers has had a lot of success with their various franchises over the last decade. One of the properties that has not been seen in a while has been their Sherlock Holmes series, starring Robert Downey Jr. as the famous detective. The third film in that franchise has been in development for a while, but now it appears that there are two Sherlock Holmes spin-off series in development at HBO Max.

Reported by Variety, both series are set in the Downey universe and would focus on a new character that would be introduced in the long awaited Sherlock Holmes 3. The series are executive produced by Downey Jr. and Susan Downey along with Amanda Burrell of Team Downey. Lionel Wigram of Wigram Productions will also serve as an executive producer and Warner Bros. Television will be producing the project. There is no word on whom the shows will be focused on, but Downey Jr. has had interest in a spin-off series since 2020.

The last film we saw in this universe was the 2011 sequel Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows, where Downey Jr.'s Holmes faked his own death after defeating the evil Dr. Moriarty. The series has been a major financial success with both films grossing over $1 billion combined. However, beyond the money, this franchise has been remembered for its unique style. Director Guy Ritchie brought his A-game to this universe with his distinct editing style, fight scenes, and sense of humor. Downey Jr. and Jude Law, who played Dr. Watson, had amazing chemistry and made these two films delightful re-watches over the years.

The last time we heard any real news on Sherlock Holmes 3 was back in 2020 when director Dexter Fletcher, who took over for Ritchie, said the film was on hold for the time being. The third film was supposed to originally come out in December 2020 and then again in December 2021. The film currently sits with no release date. However, now that these series are in development, it sounds like the franchise and the third film are back on track. Hopefully this means production on the new film is starting soon. It will also be exciting to see if Sherlock Holmes will appear in either of these potential series and where the universe is over a decade later.

HBO Max has been going full steam ahead with series based on WB’s most popular franchises. Recently a limited series based on Colin Farrell’s Penguin from the hit film The Batman had been greenlit and just last week came the news that an It prequel series Welcome to Derry was in the works at the streamer.

For a long time it has felt like WB forgot about their financially successful detective Sherlock Holmes, but thankfully it appears we will see Downey Jr.’s Holmes again soon enough. Until more is revealed on these two series, you can catch up on WB’s two Sherlock Holmes films right now on HBO Max.

