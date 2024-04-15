The Big Picture Despite appearances, Sherlock may continue in a different form, potentially as a feature film.

Coordinating the busy schedules of the cast, including Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman, poses a challenge.

While the series was a hit, finding a fresh and compelling story for a Sherlock film could be difficult.

Despite all appearances, BBC’s Sherlock may not be over quite yet. Deadline reported co-creator Mark Gatiss’ intention to continue the series in a different form. Adapted from the famous books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Sherlock takes a modern spin on the well-known tale. Setting its title character in present-day London, the series cleverly updates the source material. It was also instrumental in putting Benedict Cumberbatch on the map for a global audience.

Though the actor had already garnered an impressive resume with films such as Atonement, Sherlock was such a cultural phenomenon that it made him a household name. Cumberbatch quickly became an international movie star, leading him towards Doctor Strange. Nevertheless, creatives are still committed to getting their cast together for a feature film follow-up to the series’ conclusion.

“We’d like to make a film but trying to get everyone together is very difficult,” Gatiss admitted at the Oliver Awards. According to Deadline, this isn’t the first time they raised the idea of a movie. Following the series’ official conclusion in 2017, the Sherlock team felt it was “the natural thing to do.” But the double-edged sword of Sherlock’s success was the opportunities that followed for its actors after. Andrew Scott, for instance, was a fan-favorite as one of the greatest villains, Moriarty, and has exploded in projects from Fleabag to Ripley. Sherlock was a cash cow for many, but made coordination more complicated.

‘Sherlock’ Actors Have Other Obligations

Close

Cumberbatch isn’t the only actor to find monumental stardom following his tenure on the mystery series. Although he is certainly the biggest name to come from the show, the rest of the cast have found equally significant careers. Gatiss acknowledged that the biggest holdup to getting a film off the ground would be the schedules of Cumberbatch and his former co-star, Martin Freeman. The actor who played John Watson, Sherlock’s right-hand hand, also found work in franchises. He was Bilbo Baggins in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit trilogy and found a substantial role in the Marvel universe, as notable Skrull, Everett Ross. Both of their careers, while on parallel paths, would certainly be difficult to coordinate.

And then there is the small matter concerning the story. Sherlock Holmes has many stories to pull from, but perhaps not with the luster it once had. For some, the best years of Sherlock are behind them. The BBC series already adapted the most famous stories of the series in the Season 2 finale, "The Reichenbach Fall." After Sherlock’s return from the dead, is there much more to be done? Short of resurrecting Scott as Moriarty, a Sherlock film may not have a significant draw. Until a decision is made, fans can relive the entire series, streaming on Hulu.

WATCH ON HULU