Sherlock introduced a version of the iconic detective portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch. The unpredictable genius hasn't been seen on the screen for years, but that might be about to change. During a recent interview with Deadline, Sue Vertue, one of the producers behind the successful television adaptation, teased the future of the character. A movie to wrap up the character arcs for the main players of Sherlock might make sense. But getting such a packed cast back together has proven to be a very difficult task. Here's what Sue Vertue had to say regarding Sherlock Holmes' future:

We love that show and there is a future for it. One day. Maybe. If everyone wants to do it. I’ve still got the set in storage somewhere, which is probably rotten, to be honest with you. It’s just getting everybody aligned, it’s getting the actors to want to do it.”

Sherlock premiered on the BBC more than a decade ago, introducing a less famous Cumberbatch as the brilliant detective in a modern setting. Any version of Sherlock Holmes can't be running around without John Watson. The network decided to cast Martin Freeman as the charismatic companion who was dealing with trauma after serving in the military. The duo eventually decided to work together in order to bring England's most dangerous criminals to justice, in a show that launched the main cast's careers to new heights. Nothing was going to stop Holmes and Watson from getting to the bottom of the truth in the adaptation created for television by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat.

While Sherlock did a wonderful job of bringing the stories created by Arthur Conan Doyle into the modern world, it was a complicated production to keep track of. Seasons of the series only consisted of three or four very long episodes, with the chapters sometimes being as long as a movie. In addition to the unconventional episode length, new seasons of Sherlock only premiered a couple of years after the previous one. Nevertheless, the adaptation managed to come to an end in 2017. By that point, Benedict Cumberbatch was already running around the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Strange, and the Hobbit trilogy led by Martin Freeman had successfully come to a close.

The Talented Cast of 'Sherlock'

In retrospective, Sherlock featured a very talented cast, which is why it would be so complicated for everyone's schedule to line up in order to produce the movie. Andrew Scott starred as the frightening James Moriarty. Sherlock's antagonist took the detective to the limit, haunting the protagonist even after his death. Amanda Abbington was introduced as Mary Morstan when it was time for Watson to find a love interest. The character would go on to play a crucial role in one of the mysteries Sherlock had to solve. And Mark Gatiss himself appeared in the show he helped create as Mycroft Holmes, the protagonist's brother. The stage has been set for Sherlock to make a comeback, marking the return of the detective that kept audiences on the edge of their seats a decade ago.

