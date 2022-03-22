The inhabitants of 221b Baker Street are getting a new home, as Crackle acquired the exclusive streaming rights of BBC Studio’s Sherlock series. For the next three years, Cracke Plus will be the only streaming platform with the rights to air Sherlock in the U.S., bringing American fans all 13 episodes of the acclaimed series starring Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange, The Power of the Dog) as the iconic detective.

Loosely inspired by the Sherlock Holmes detective stories by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, BBC Studio’s take on the iconic character is set in the present day, instead of the Victorian era. Created by Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss, Sherlock reimagines some of Doyle’s most famous stories, contained in short three-episode seasons. Besides starring Cumberbatch as Sherlock, the series also counts with the talent of Martin Freeman (The Hobbit) as Doctor John Watson, the best friend and assistant to the detective. The duo work as consulting detectives in 21st century London, solving various crimes and mysteries.

Since its premiere in 2010, Sherlock has been praised for its writing, directing, and the amazing performances of its cast. The show won three Emmy Awards, including “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie” for Cumberbatch, “Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie” for Freeman, and “Outstanding Writing for a Miniseries, Movie or a Dramatic Special” for Moffat. So far, the show has had four seasons and a special, for a total of 13 episodes.

Commenting on Crackle’s acquisition of Sherlock, Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus, said:

“Our audiences have come to expect top-shelf original and exclusive programming from Crackle, which attracts new viewers while also keeping loyal fans entertained. Given Benedict Cumberbatch’s ongoing success, the interest in Sherlock remains very high. We are happy that our streaming services are the only destination for viewers to have access to such an in-demand series for years to come.”

Dina Vangelisti, EVP of Content Sales for BBC Studios, also added:

“Sherlock is a quintessential British story beloved by fans, so it’s great news that Crackle Plus will be its new home in the U.S. BBC Studios is proud to have completed this deal so fans can relive the spellbinding adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson."

The fourth and last season of Sherlock aired in 2017. While both Cumberbatch and Freeman already voiced their desire to come back to Sherlock’s universe, Season 5 was not confirmed so far. All the current episodes of Sherlock will be available exclusively on the Crackle Plus streaming services starting April 1.

