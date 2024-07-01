The Big Picture Co-creators Moffat and Gatiss are open to a Sherlock revival, but busy schedules of stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman pose a challenge.

This one is a classic. The famous books by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, about the iconic detective, Sherlock Holmes, have been subject to many adaptations over the years. Beginning in 2010 and running through to 2017, the BBC television adaptation, Sherlock, brought its own twist to a well-known tale. Despite nearly a decade passing since the show's end, the embers still burn for a revival. This is a vision shared by co-creator Mark Gatiss’ who intends to continue the series in a different form. However, a revival has been held up by an unlikely duo, according to Gatiss' partner, co-creator Steven Moffat.

While Moffat and Gatiss were the brains behind the series, Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman were the faces of popular series on screen, with the show's success bringing Cumberbatch to a global audience. It’s now been seven years since the finale of season 4 aired, and while hopes of a revival remain with Moffat personally prepared for it, he admits it's not all down to him alone. Speaking recently during an interview, the co-creator revealed that the biggest obstacle to a revival series or perhaps, a reunion film is the busy and crowded filming schedules of its leading stars. "As I've said before, I'll do it tomorrow. I mean, Arthur Conan Doyle wrote 60 novels," Moffat explained about a potential revival. "It's not a format that will wear out. Sherlock Holmes will never wear out. I'd love to do it again. I would absolutely love to again. I'm easy, but you need to get the two big stars. That's the problem."

Moffat's thoughts on the matter are a sentiment shared by his co-creator, Gatiss, who, while speaking to Deadline on the subject earlier in the year, said, "We'd love to make a film, but gathering everyone together is quite challenging... You'd have to ask Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman." As earlier mentioned, Cumberbatch owes some of his success to his role in BBC's Sherlock, and despite a revival not happening yet, it's something he'd like to do. "You won’t hear it here first if there is," the actor said, then added:. "But we never say never."

There Is More Sherlock Holmes In The Works

Upon its debut, Sherlock put a modern twist to a Victorian tale. Across four seasons, the series was set in modern day London, while Doyle's books came from the Victorian and Edwardian eras. Cumberbatch starred as Holmes and Freeman as Doctor John Watson. With multiple nominations for numerous awards, including Emmys, BAFTAs and a Golden Globe, Shelock became a critically acclaimed work. While it remains to be seen if Gatiss and Moffat will ever attempt a revival, there are other adaptations in the works. Guy Ritchie is developing a Young Sherlock Holmes series for Prime Video, while there are prospects for a new feature film with Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law.

