British television does murder mysteries like no other, but Sherwood is a little bit different. The series influenced by real tragedy returns for Season 2, soon to hit BritBox. Starring The Walking Dead’s own David Morrisey, Sherwood follows the investigation into a startling crime in a Nottinghamshire mining village. The series is partially inspired by the real murders in Nottinghamshire in 2004. In the show, former union activist Gary Jackson (Alun Armstong) is murdered, which leads the DCS Ian St Clair (Morrissey) to investigate ties to the miner’s strike of the ‘80s. Created by James Graham, the series was greenlit for a second season as described in the plot synopsis:

"The highly anticipated return of James Graham’s powerful award-winning series, set in present-day Nottinghamshire. A murder reignites the area’s turf wars and plunges the police force and the community into crisis. Trouble is brewing as two new families find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, stirring up a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries and betrayal."

Season 2 features the return of Ian St Clair, but not on the frontlines. There is a new sheriff in town who is concerned about a new controversial mine opening. The community will be tested once again when new episodes air on BritBox.

‘Sherwood’ Is Steeped In Real Pain

The first season of Sherwood wasn’t a one-to-one adaptation of true events that rocked the community, but the inspirations are undeniable. According to The Guardian, Graham grew up nearby and brought these experiences to the screen. Sherwood is ultimately fictionalized but spiritually represents the real-life pain surrounding the mining strikes. Graham involved the family of the real victim, Keith “Froggy” Frogson, who was killed by a samurai sword and crossbow in 2004.

The conflict between the strikers and strikebreakers is a wound present in the community. This story only could have been told by someone from that culture. Graham wanted to ensure that this story was told well, even if slightly fictionalized, and his instincts were correct. Sherwood conveys the complicated emotions that were present at the time and still affect the citizens of the town today. The pain woven throughout the story is elevated by Morrissey’s role as the detective, Ian St Clair. He collaborated with historian Harry Paterson on the time to ensure his performance rang true. His efforts were not in vain, as there will be more story to tell when Sherwood Season 2 premieres on November 14 on BritBox.

