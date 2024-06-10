The Big Picture Sherwood season 2 delves deeper into past wounds of Nottinghamshire with shocking new murders during a miners' strike.

There are certain wounds and strife that simply cannot be erased by the passage of time. An already fractured community in Nottinghamshire struggling with the demons of its past is further torn apart after two shocking killings during a miners' strike. The BBC drama, Sherwood, has this backstory, and it is a true story created by author James Graham. The series' second installment is highly anticipated, and new first look images have been released ahead of the show's return later this year. The newly released images per Deadline include a fresh look at David Morrissey, returning as DCS Ian St Clair, and Perry Fitzpatrick also returns as Rory Sparrow. The images also feature new cast members including Monica Dolan, David Harewood, Michael Balogun and Robert Lindsay. Others featured in character include Lorraine Ashbourne, Christine Bottomley, and Oliver Huntingdon.

The second season of the hit crime drama will be set in the present day and see the wounds of the past continuing to fester in the present. The official synopsis for season 2 says it "further explores the powerful themes that made the first so resonant to audiences across the UK". Adding, "Set in the present day, it introduces two new families that find themselves entangled with the Sparrows, entering a complex web of local gangs, old rivalries, revenge and betrayal. Meanwhile, a newly appointed sheriff of Nottingham is passionately fighting against a proposed new mine for the area, which brings the promise of much-needed jobs and prosperity but also unwelcome reminders of the legacy that has mired the community for so long."

'Sherwood': A True Story of Lingering Pain

When the first season of Sherwood aired in June 2022, the drama became a critical and ratings hit with a viewing audience of 7.5 million. With a first season which currently holds a perfect score on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes, hopes are high the second season will be equally well received. The six-part drama is a true life story created by Graham, who hails from the area where a murder traumatizes a former mining town where divisions linger years after the miners’ strikes of 1984 and 1985.

Sherwood is produced by House Productions and season 2 was filmed within the city of Nottingham and its environs, and sees Graham serve as executive producer alongside penning the script for all six episodes of the coming season. Season 2 will be directed by three-time BAFTA nominee Clio Barnard (The Selfish Giant) and Tom George (See How They Run). Kate Ogborn serves as series producer with Juliette Howell, Tessa Ross, Harriet Spencer, and Jo McClellan serve as executive producers.

Sherwood returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.